College Volleyball: Seliger-Swenson Big Ten setter of week

Seliger-Swenson posted 126 assists in the three matches and averaged 14.00 per set as the team hit .368 during the Diet Coke Classic. She was also named to the All-Tournament Team. The junior from Minnetonka added 15 digs, had four blocks and two service aces.

Friday against West Virginia, Seliger-Swenson had 41 assists, added a kill, five digs and a block as the team hit .323.

Against UTSA, she helped the Gophers to a .383 hitting clip, and added 36 assists, two aces and one block.

In the DCC finale, Seliger-Swenson piloted a Gophers' offense that hit a season-best .396 against the Volunteers, adding a season-best 49 assists along with three kills, seven digs and two block assists.

Minnesota travels to Austin, Texas, to play Denver and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi Thursday, Sept. 7, and faces No. 5 Texas Friday, Sept. 8.