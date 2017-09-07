College Volleyball: Seliger-Swenson Big Ten setter of week
MINNEAPOLIS—University of Minnesota volleyball player Samantha Seliger-Swenson was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week Tuesday.
She received the award after the Golden Gophers swept their competition during the Diet Coke Classic last weekend. The award marks the seventh time of her Gopher career she's obtained Big Ten Setter of the Week honors.
Seliger-Swenson posted 126 assists in the three matches and averaged 14.00 per set as the team hit .368 during the Diet Coke Classic. She was also named to the All-Tournament Team. The junior from Minnetonka added 15 digs, had four blocks and two service aces.
Friday against West Virginia, Seliger-Swenson had 41 assists, added a kill, five digs and a block as the team hit .323.
Against UTSA, she helped the Gophers to a .383 hitting clip, and added 36 assists, two aces and one block.
In the DCC finale, Seliger-Swenson piloted a Gophers' offense that hit a season-best .396 against the Volunteers, adding a season-best 49 assists along with three kills, seven digs and two block assists.
Minnesota travels to Austin, Texas, to play Denver and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi Thursday, Sept. 7, and faces No. 5 Texas Friday, Sept. 8.