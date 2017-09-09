College Football: Raiders vs. NDSCS marquee matchup

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. at Brainerd's Findorff Field. Live streaming, hosted by CLC, can be found at: https://thecube.com/event/745521.

• Hudl Clip of the Week: The software company Hudl is helping the MCAC present a clip of the week during the fall season. This week, a key fumble return by Marnez Trotter, a defensive back at CLC, was selected for MCAC/Hudl Clip-of-the-Week honors. It can be viewed at:

www.hudl.com/video/2/48619/59b0432c5b3d070d3cb769d6

• West is best?: Western Division teams held a 4-2 advantage after Week 1, with NDSCS, Northland, Dakota College and Ridgewater all tallying victories for the West, with only CLC and Mesabi Range notching East wins. The Eastern Division has an opportunity to balance the win column numbers this week. Fond du Lac, Central Lakes and Vermilion all host, while Rochester, Itasca and Mesabi Range all have road games.

• MCAC eyes Hurricane Irma: With more than 125 student-athletes in the MCAC hailing from Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, scores of student-athletes will be monitoring the developing story of Hurricane Irma as it travels through those regions.

• Star Tribune shout out: The Friday, Sept. 8, print edition of the Star Tribune includes a story on diversity within the MCAC coaching ranks.

Visit Page 8 of the Star Tribune or go to www.startribune.com/minnesota-division-ii-and-iii-college-football-updat....

• The MCAC football page offers fans a list of the top statistical performers in the league. Click on "stats leaders" to view the top individuals in the statistical categories used by the NJCAA football ranking committees.

• Games Saturday, Sept. 9:

Mesabi Range vs. Minnesota West at Worthington 11 a.m.

Rochester vs. Dakota College at Bottineau, N.D., noon

NDSCS at Central Lakes 1:30 p.m.

Itasca CC vs. Ridgewater at Willmar 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota State Fergus Falls vs. Vermilion at Ely 3 p.m.

Northland vs. Fond du Lac at Duluth Public School Stadium 4 p.m.

