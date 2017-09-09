College Volleyball: Raiders serve their way to a sweep over Mesabi
VIRGINIA—Paige Wallevand knocked out 11 kills and tipped 13 set assists Friday as the Central Lakes College Raiders defeated Mesabi at Virginia.
The match was wrapped up in three sets in the Northern Division matchup.
The Raiders won by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-16, and moved to 2-0 in division play.
Becca Jensen also tallied eight kills and was followed by Hannah Peltier with seven. Cassie Smieja was the leader in digs with seven, and Smieja and Kayla Larson each totaled three blocks.
"It was one of our better offensive games, " said head coach Jane Peterson. "Our tough serving makes it hard for the opponent to get in any kind of rhythm. And we blocked well at the beginning of the match which makes it hard for opponents' hitters to be aggressive confidently."
The Raiders collected 10 ace serves as a team, led by Kahlen Manthey and Maddy Stall with three each.
Mesabi 21 20 16
Central Lakes 25 25 25
Raider statistics (kills, set assists, blocks, digs, ace serves)
Kahlen Manthey 3 ace serves, 4 digs
Maddy Stall 1 kill, 3 ace serves, 2 digs
Hannah Peltier 7 kills, 1 set assist, 6 digs, 2 blocks
Baylee Grenier 8 set assists, 6 digs
Cassie Smieja 4 kills, 2 set assists, 2 ace serves, 7 digs, 3 blocks
Morgan Melby 8 set assists, 1 ace serve, 1 dig
Kaitlyn Luksik 1 kill, 1 dig
Kayla Larson 2 kills, 3 blocks
Alie Johanneck 1 kill
Paige Wallevand 11 kills, 13 set assists, 1 dig, 2 blocks
Becca Jensen 8 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks
Carlie Schroeder 1 ace serve, 3 digs
Division: CLC 2-0. Overall: CLC 7-2. Next: CLC at Vermilion Community College noon Saturday.