The match was wrapped up in three sets in the Northern Division matchup.

The Raiders won by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-16, and moved to 2-0 in division play.

Becca Jensen also tallied eight kills and was followed by Hannah Peltier with seven. Cassie Smieja was the leader in digs with seven, and Smieja and Kayla Larson each totaled three blocks.

"It was one of our better offensive games, " said head coach Jane Peterson. "Our tough serving makes it hard for the opponent to get in any kind of rhythm. And we blocked well at the beginning of the match which makes it hard for opponents' hitters to be aggressive confidently."

The Raiders collected 10 ace serves as a team, led by Kahlen Manthey and Maddy Stall with three each.

Mesabi 21 20 16

Central Lakes 25 25 25

Raider statistics (kills, set assists, blocks, digs, ace serves)

Kahlen Manthey 3 ace serves, 4 digs

Maddy Stall 1 kill, 3 ace serves, 2 digs

Hannah Peltier 7 kills, 1 set assist, 6 digs, 2 blocks

Baylee Grenier 8 set assists, 6 digs

Cassie Smieja 4 kills, 2 set assists, 2 ace serves, 7 digs, 3 blocks

Morgan Melby 8 set assists, 1 ace serve, 1 dig

Kaitlyn Luksik 1 kill, 1 dig

Kayla Larson 2 kills, 3 blocks

Alie Johanneck 1 kill

Paige Wallevand 11 kills, 13 set assists, 1 dig, 2 blocks

Becca Jensen 8 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks

Carlie Schroeder 1 ace serve, 3 digs

Division: CLC 2-0. Overall: CLC 7-2. Next: CLC at Vermilion Community College noon Saturday.