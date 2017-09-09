Search
    College Volleyball: Raiders serve their way to a sweep over Mesabi

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 12:41 a.m.

    VIRGINIA—Paige Wallevand knocked out 11 kills and tipped 13 set assists Friday as the Central Lakes College Raiders defeated Mesabi at Virginia.

    The match was wrapped up in three sets in the Northern Division matchup.

    The Raiders won by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-16, and moved to 2-0 in division play.

    Becca Jensen also tallied eight kills and was followed by Hannah Peltier with seven. Cassie Smieja was the leader in digs with seven, and Smieja and Kayla Larson each totaled three blocks.

    "It was one of our better offensive games, " said head coach Jane Peterson. "Our tough serving makes it hard for the opponent to get in any kind of rhythm. And we blocked well at the beginning of the match which makes it hard for opponents' hitters to be aggressive confidently."

    The Raiders collected 10 ace serves as a team, led by Kahlen Manthey and Maddy Stall with three each.

    Mesabi 21 20 16

    Central Lakes 25 25 25

    Raider statistics (kills, set assists, blocks, digs, ace serves)

    Kahlen Manthey 3 ace serves, 4 digs

    Maddy Stall 1 kill, 3 ace serves, 2 digs

    Hannah Peltier 7 kills, 1 set assist, 6 digs, 2 blocks

    Baylee Grenier 8 set assists, 6 digs

    Cassie Smieja 4 kills, 2 set assists, 2 ace serves, 7 digs, 3 blocks

    Morgan Melby 8 set assists, 1 ace serve, 1 dig

    Kaitlyn Luksik 1 kill, 1 dig

    Kayla Larson 2 kills, 3 blocks

    Alie Johanneck 1 kill

    Paige Wallevand 11 kills, 13 set assists, 1 dig, 2 blocks

    Becca Jensen 8 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks

    Carlie Schroeder 1 ace serve, 3 digs

    Division: CLC 2-0. Overall: CLC 7-2. Next: CLC at Vermilion Community College noon Saturday.

