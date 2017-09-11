College Football: Defense stands out in Raiders' victory

The Raiders entered the game ranked 14th in the NJCAA but their offense had struggled in their season-opening win against Minnesota West.

Saturday, CLC quarterback Tylen Rhodes and the offense scored on their first two possessions to give the Raiders a 9-0 lead, and the defense took over from there. Rhodes finished 18-for-34 passing with no interceptions and 269 yards

"The defense carried us through the first week through a slow start by the offense," said CLC head coach Greg Medeck. "We finally saw some things starting to click in the fourth quarter and then today we score on our first two drives and I was very optimistic. But North Dakota made some adjustments defensively and gave us a battle.

"We continue to work and we made some key conversions to create some first downs. They didn't all turn into scoring drives but I thought we did a pretty good job with our field position and our defense again did a spectacular job."

Playing with a strong wind at their backs, the Raider offense got off to a fast start on a 50-yard run by running back Chidozie Mbah for a 6-0 lead on the game's second play.

After the CLC defense stopped the Wildcats after three plays, the Raiders got the ball back on a short field at the NDSCS 36. After working their way to the 13-yard line, the drive stalled and Antoine Akundu converted a 30-yard field goal attempt for a 9-0 Raiders lead.

Moving into the wind in the second quarter, a big break appeared to go the Raiders' way on a punt as the NDSCS receiver fumbled the punt. However, a flag was thrown and the Raiders were penalized, meaning punter Blake Kiel had to punt into a strong wind again. This time the punt was affected by the wind with NDSCS taking over at the Raiders' 33.

On what may have been the biggest play of the game, the CLC defense stopped NDSCS on fourth and inches from the 22, keeping the Wildcats off the scoreboard.

"The call by the referee was kick/catch interference and that we didn't give their returner enough room," Medeck said about the flag. "If we recover that, we have a lot of momentum. Instead we are way backed up. That hurt a little bit but our defense stepped up in a big moment and kept them off the scoreboard."

The Raiders' defense, led by Nush Harris with five tackles and by Aaron Walker, Marnez Trotter and Chris Similhomme with four each, held the Wildcats to just three points when NDSCS was playing with the wind in the second and third quarters.

Brainerd's Arron Martin agreed that the second-quarter stop was key for the Raiders.

"I think that was a key moment," Martin said. "Our whole concept on defense is that we are going to have our teammates backs. No matter what mistakes are made, we have each other's back."

Martin also made a big play in the third quarter as he sacked quarterback Malik Galliard on the first play of the second half. Two plays later, the Raiders' Matt Kallis stepped in front of a Galliard pass and CLC took over.

"We called a three-man front and we had kind of been getting through with the blitz all day so we sent both of our linebackers," Martin said of his sack. "The one guard came down on our guard and the other guard picked up the other linebacker. I came free and the sack was there."

On the next possession, Nuke Crowell finished off a 36-yard drive for the Raiders with a 1-yard plunge to give CLC a 15-0 lead. Crowell scored again in the fourth quarter to put the Raiders up 22-3.

"We have a young offensive line and a young quarterback," Medeck said. "Those two entities were both really inexperienced and took major steps forward today."

Late in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats put together a drive that culminated in a touchdown throw from Galliard to Benjamin Maus to pull NDSCS to within 12 points, but just 2:22 remained on the clock.

The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds and the Raiders had the 22-10 win and a 2-0 record.

Next week CLC hosts Vermillion, which defeated Minnesota State Fergus Falls 28-7 Saturday.

NCSCS 0 0 3 7 — 10

Central Lakes 9 0 6 7 — 22

First quarter

CLC-Chidozie Mbah 50 run (kick failed) 14:07

CLC-Antoine Akundu 30 field goal 8:46

Third quarter

CLC-Nuke Crowell one run (conversion failed) 10:01

NDSCS-Gregory Slade Jr. 35 field goal 5:44

Fourth quarter

CLC-Crowell 1 run (Akundu kick) 4:56

NDSCS-Benjamin Maus 7 pass from Malik Galliard (Gregory Slade Jr. kick) 2:22

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: NDSCS 24-74, CLC 51-94

Pass comp-att-int-yds: NDSCS 17-38-1-159, CLC 18-34-0-269

Total offense: NDSCS 233, CLC 363

Individual leaders

Rushing: CLC-Chidozie Mbah 16-65, Nuke Crowell 19-43, Tylen Rhodes 13-(-13); NDSCS-Malcom Richards 6-38

Passing: CLC-Rhodes 18-34-0-269; NDSCS-Malik Galliard 10-23-1-105, Rodrick Robinson 7-15-0-54

Receiving: CLC-Teshawn Kelly 5-76, Daryl Waindim 4-30, Yannick Dinga 1-21, Cameron Whitney 2-23, Crowell 2-70, Jordan Thompson 3-36 ; NDSCS-Benjamin Maus 6-44

Div: CLC 0-0. Overall: CLC 2-0. Next: Vermilion at Central Lakes 1:30 p.m. Saturday.