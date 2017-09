College Volleyball: Raiders' 3-0 win over Vermilion

Becca Jensen contributed five kills for the Raiders who improved to 3-0 in the division, 8-2 overall.

"We had a team total of 21 ace serves—that's a whole lot of aces," said CLC coach Jane Peterson. "Serving is crucial for us to beat some of the better teams."

Central Lakes 25 25 25

Vermilion 6 15 9

Raider statistics

Kahlen Manthey 5 ace serves, 3 digs

Maddy Stall 3 ace serves, 1 dig

Hannah Peltier 2 kills, 1 set assist, 1 ace, 2 digs

Baylee Grenier 4 set assist, 3 ace serves, 3 digs

Cassie Smieja 3 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 digs

Brooke Jerger 1 kill, 1 ace serve, 2 blocks

Morgan Melby 1 kill, 10 set assists, 2 digs

Kaitlyn Luksik 3 kills,

Kayla Larson 4 kills, 1 dig

Alie Johanneck 1 kill

Paige Wallevand 4 kills, 8 set assist, 5 ace serves

Becca Jensen 5 kills,

Carlie Schroeder 2 kills, 1 ace serve, 1 dig

Division: CLC 3-0. Overall: CLC 8-2. Next: Northland at Central Lakes 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.