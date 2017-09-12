Wallevand had only one error against 15 kills on 30 attempts, hitting for .466 percent in MCAC North contests against Mesabi Range and Vermilion, both 3-0 wins for the Raiders.

The Henning product helped CLC raise its overall record to 8-2 and its division record to 3-0. Wellevand and teammates host Northland in a showdown of top division teams at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Friday, the Raiders travel to the Rochester Tournament where they will play top-ranked Harper (IL) at 6 p.m. and Riverland at 8 p.m. Saturday, CLC plays second-ranked Madison (WI) at 3 p.m. and Rochester at 5 p.m.