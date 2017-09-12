College Volleyball: Raiders' Wallevand all-around player of week
Central Lakes College Raiders right-side hitter/setter Paige Wallevand was named the Northern Division All-Around Player of the Week ending Sept. 9.
Wallevand had only one error against 15 kills on 30 attempts, hitting for .466 percent in MCAC North contests against Mesabi Range and Vermilion, both 3-0 wins for the Raiders.
The Henning product helped CLC raise its overall record to 8-2 and its division record to 3-0. Wellevand and teammates host Northland in a showdown of top division teams at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Friday, the Raiders travel to the Rochester Tournament where they will play top-ranked Harper (IL) at 6 p.m. and Riverland at 8 p.m. Saturday, CLC plays second-ranked Madison (WI) at 3 p.m. and Rochester at 5 p.m.