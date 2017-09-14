College Volleyball: Raiders win in 5-set match

Her last block was her biggest as it came in the fifth set with the Raiders leading 9-4. The Pioneers Jessica Vedbraaten, a left-handed hitter with a devastating sweeping kill shot, was having success all night against the Raiders defense. But Smieja got her hands on Vedbraaten's kill attempt from the middle and knocked it back to give the Raiders a 10-4 lead.

They never looked back from that, beating Northland in the fifth set 15-6 with the final point coming on a kill from Smieja. They improved to 4-0 in the Northern Division and 9-2 overall.

"If she can't put it down, then who can," said head coach Jane Peterson of Vedbraaten's kill attempt. "There is an adjustment to a left-handed hitter because we can't simulate that. Most of the time being able to block is just in your head, and that could be the key to us defensively, is our middle block and having our hands on the ball."

It was disappointing for the Raiders that they needed the fifth set, as they went up two sets to none with wins of 25-22 and 26-24 with strong, aggressive play.

However, the Pioneers 1-2 punch of Vedbraaten and Shantel Verbout gave CLC all sorts of problems in the third and fourth sets, which Northland won 24-18 and 25-20.

Hannah Peltier, who finished with nine kills, talked about the Raiders' huddle heading into the fifth set.

"In the huddle we talked about starting strong and bringing it right away with the mindset that every point mattered," Peltier said.

The Raiders did just that, going on a 7-2 run to start the fifth set. A key to the run was being more aggressive at the net offensively and defensively, which the Raiders did.

"We've talked a lot this year about acknowledging our mistakes and what you can do differently moving forward," Peterson said. "Tonight we did a good job of moving forward and accepted a challenge in the last game of trying to block Verbout and Vedbraaten and we did that."

All year long, Peterson has been focusing on the positive. Regardless of wins and losses, she said, the process is about getting better each game. Peltier saw the Raiders took a positive step forward Wednesday.

"We started out really great and made an improvement and then we took a few steps back," Peltier said. "But what was good about it was that we came back strong at the end of that game and grew in that moment and learned how to be a strong team that wants to win, instead of a team that doesn't want to lose."

Northland 22 24 24 25 6

Central Lakes 25 26 18 20 15

Raider statistics

Kahlen Manthey 1 ace serve, 17 digs

Maddy Stall 1 kill, 2 ace serves, 12 digs

Hannah Peltier 9 kills, 4 ace serves, 1 dig

Baylee Grenier 12 set assists, 3 digs

Cassie Smieja 20 kills, 1 set assist, 2 ace serves, 12 digs, 8 blocks

Brooke Jerger 1 kill

Morgan Melby 13 set assists

Kaitlyn Luksik 4 kills

Kayla Larson 6 kills, 1 block

Alie Johanneck 2 kills, 1 block

Paige Wallevand 13 kills, 26 set assists, 1 ace serve, 10 digs, 3 blocks

Becca Jensen 2 kills, 2 blocks

Division: CLC 4-0. Overall: CLC 9-2. Next: CLC at Rochester Tournament: CLC vs. Harper (IL) 6 p.m. Friday, CLC vs. Riverland 8 p.m. Friday.