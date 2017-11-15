Winners of the semifinals advance to the Prep Bowl Championship games Nov. 24-25 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tickets: Per session: $14 adults; $9 students

Brackets and results: Posted at www.mshsl.org

Social media: Follow the tournament on the MSHSL Facebook page and on Twitter at @MSHSL and @MSHSLJohn.

Streaming: Semifinals will be streamed live by GrandStadium at www.prep45.com. A one-day viewing pass is $10.95. A three-day pass is $23.97.

Here is a look at this week's semifinals:

Class 5A

Owatonna faces Brainerd in a rematch of the 2013 championship game that Owatonna won 24-0. The Huskies advanced with a 59-34 victory over Mahtomedi. Jason Williamson powered the Huskies with seven touchdowns.

Brainerd used a 24-7 victory over St. Louis Park at St. Cloud State University to complete the semifinal pairings. Charlie Geraets scored three touchdowns and rushed for 265 yards for the Warriors.

Defending champion Elk River outlasted Andover 66-60 in the quarterfinals. The teams combined for 90 points in the first half. Sherrod Kpahn scored his second touchdown of the game to snap a 60-all tie.

Apple Valley, which lost in the 2016 quarterfinals, advanced with a 41-28 victory over Mankato West. Tyler Cardella scored two touchdowns to lead the Eagles.

Class 3A

St. Croix Lutheran raced to a 61-29 victory over Rochester Lourdes in a rematch of the 2016 3A championship game that Rochester Lourdes won. Mike Stern had six touchdowns in the Crusaders' runaway victory.

Pequot Lakes cruised to a 34-0 victory over Mora behind two touchdown runs by Nathan Traut.

In the lower bracket quarterfinals, Jordan advanced with a 20-13 victory over Fairmont. Jonathan Draheim threw three touchdown passes for the Hubmen.

In the final quarterfinal, Pierz zipped to a 42-13 victory over Proctor as Reese Kapsner had three touchdown runs for the Pioneers.

Class 4A

Winona's hopes for a return trip to the championship game remained alive following a 17-14 victory over Fridley. Winona, the 4A runner-up last year to Benilde-St. Margaret's, raced to a 17-0 lead before yielding two fourth-quarter touchdowns to Fridley.

Holy Angels advanced with a 20-8 victory over Rocori. Joseph Heimbold had two touchdowns for the Stars.

South St. Paul, which lost to Winona in the 2016 quarterfinals, advanced to the semifinals with a 42-14 victory over Marshall. Cade Sexauer and Angel Rodriguez had two touchdowns each for the Packers.

Cloquet completed the semifinal pairings with a 36-21 victory over Becker. Spencer Wehr had two touchdowns for the Lumberjacks.

Class 6A

Maple Grove had the most dramatic quarterfinal victory of any class when it recorded a 29-27 victory over St. Michael-Albertville. Maple Grove, trailing 27-10 with a minute remaining in regulation, rallied in furious fashion with 19 points. Evan Hull completed the stunning comeback on a 2-yard run with four seconds remaining in regulation.

Next up for Maple Grove is Eden Prairie, which defeated the Crimson 28-7 in Week 5. Eden Prairie, top-ranked and favored to win its 11th big-school championship, defeated Lakeville North 35-0 in another quarterfinal.

In the other bracket, Minnetonka advanced with a 10-6 victory over Prior Lake. Aaron Syverson hooked up with Jackson Owens with 1:12 left in regulation to lift the Skippers. Cretin-Derham Hall completed the 6A semifinal pairings with a 28-14 victory over Edina. Zion Guerra and Danny Callahan had two touchdowns each for the Raiders.

Nine-Man

Spring Grove advanced to the semifinals with a 34-6 victory over Verndale in the quarterfinals. Alex Folz scored three touchdowns for the Lions.

In the other upper bracket quarterfinal, Stephen-Argyle Central recorded a 39-22 victory over Cromwell-Wright. The Storm stormed to a 32-6 lead, in part, behind four rushing touchdowns from Josten Hoeper.

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton advanced by edging Mountain Lake 8-6. Cooper Hansen and Carter Hansen hooked up on a touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass for the Knights. Nevis completed the semifinal pairings with a 42-14 victory over North Woods. Kyle Schmidt led Nevis with four rushing touchdowns.

Class 1A

Mayer Lutheran advanced to the semifinals with a 31-21 victory over Goodhue in the quarterfinals. Kenson Boelke had two touchdowns for the Crusaders, one on a reception, the other on an interception return.

Minneota used a 34-22 victory over Mahnomen to earn the semifinal berth opposite Mayer Lutheran. Isaac Hennen led Minneota with four touchdowns.

Wabasso is in the semifinals for the second consecutive season following a 53-14 victory over Bethlehem Academy. Wabasso raced to a 53-0 lead behind two touchdowns each from Colton Taylor and Cooper Taylor.

Ada-Borup/Norman County West recorded a 29-20 victory over Braham scoring 22 unanswered points in the second half.

Class 2A

Caledonia, the two-time defending champion, looked sharp in a 38-0 victory over Minneapolis North. Minneapolis North won the 1A crown in 2016. Owen King accounted for four touchdowns for Caledonia, three through the air and another rushing.

Paynesville recorded a 58-33 victory over Barnesville. The Bulldogs scored 38 points in the middle two quarters in building a 52-20 lead.

In the lower bracket, Pipestone used a 19-12 victory over Blue Earth to earn a spot in the semifinals. Pipestone scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally, one each from Jordan Baatz and Garrett Ploeger.

Moose Lake/Willow River completed the semifinals with a 41-14 victory over West Central. Colton Little scored four touchdowns for the Rebels.

Semifinal schedule:

Nine-Man

Thursday, Nov. 16

Spring Grove (12-0) vs. Stephen-Argyle Central (11-1), 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (10-2) vs. Nevis (10-1), 9 a.m.

Class 1A

Saturday, Nov. 18

Wabasso (12-0) vs. Ada-Borup/Norman County West (12-0), 9 a.m.

Mayer Lutheran (11-1) vs. Minneota (12-0), 11;30 a.m.

Class 2A

Thursday, Nov. 16

Caledonia (11-0) vs. Paynesville (9-2), 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Pipestone (11-1) vs. Moose Lake/Willow River (7-5), 11:30 a.m.

Class 3A

Saturday, Nov. 18

Jordan (9-3) vs. Pierz (11-0), 2 p.m.

St. Croix Lutheran (11-0) vs. Pequot Lakes (9-2), 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday, Nov. 16

Winona (11-0) vs. Holy Angels (10-1), 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

South St. Paul (9-2) vs. Cloquet (11-0), 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday, Nov. 17

Elk River (10-1) vs. Apple Valley (10-1), 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Owatonna (10-1) vs. Brainerd (9-2), 7 p.m.

Class 6A

Thursday, Nov. 16

Maple Grove (8-3) vs. Eden Prairie (11-0), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17

Minnetonka (10-1) vs. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-2), 7 p.m.