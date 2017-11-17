Owatonna's junior running back Jason Williamson has rushed for 1,972 yards and 32 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Abe Havelka has completed 146 of 250 passes (.584) for 2,565 yards and 33 TDs. Senior wide receiver Noah Budach has grabbed 58 passes for 932 yards and 15 scores.

The Huskies (10-1) are averaging 48.8 points per game. Three times in victories they scored 60 points.

Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams said offensive balance isn't necessarily something the eighth-ranked Huskies have strived for.

"Over the course of the season it's balanced itself out," he said. "Games where we struggled to move the ball on the ground we've found success in the air and vice versa. We're kind of a two-pronged attack in that regard. We try to put pressure on the defense to take away both. We poke and probe around to see what we can make happen, whether it's the run game or passing game."

Brainerd vs. Owatonna

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Last meeting: The Huskies beat the Warriors 24-0 in the 2013 Class 5A state championship game



Radio: KLIZ-AM (1380)

Warrior stats: At www.mnfootballhub.com and www.minnesota-scores.net

Tickets per session: $14 adults; $9 students

Williamson twice has rushed for seven touchdowns in a game. His seven scores helped Owatonna overwhelm Mahtomedi 59-34 in the 5A quarterfinals. Against Austin, he ran for five scores, caught a TD pass and returned a kick for a score.

"He's a super running back," Williams said. "He just became our all-time career leading rusher as a junior. That's pretty impressive. He did some similar things for us last year as a sophomore. We had some running backs in place coming back last year, but we've had our eyeballs on Jason a long time. It wasn't a real difficult decision to make him our starting tailback a year ago and it's paid dividends.

"He's pretty special, catching the ball out of the backfield and rushing."

The Huskies' offensive line averages 244 pounds per man. Williams said they like to run behind 6-foot-4, 246-pound tackle Terrell Conner.

Havelka possesses arm strength and accuracy, Williams said. He's thrown only five interceptions and has completed 58 percent of his passes. Williams said Havelka makes intelligent decisions, has minimized interceptions and is mobile, so the Huskies have taken less than one sack per game.

"He's such an even-keel kid," Williams said. "He goes through stretches, like all quarterbacks do, missing a couple of receivers, having a few drops, and all of a sudden you've got five to six incomplete passes in a row. That doesn't seem to faze him. He comes back, delivers the ball, gets himself back in a routine.

"He doesn't get himself too high or low. I appreciate that about him. He's a mature kid."

Budach is a slot receiver who the Huskies try to get free on vertical routes.

"He catches an awful lot of passes on underneath-type routes," Williams said. "He might catch a ball at 5-7 yards, but he's got the speed, agility and toughness to get up field and get extra yards after the catch.

"He's a weapon. We like to get the ball in his hands and see what he's capable of doing because when he touches the ball in space he has the opportunity to turn it into a big play."

Defensively, the Huskies have given up just 13.5 points per game. Four of their 10 victories were shutouts.

Williams said linebackers Zach Mensink, Cole Rocha and Mitch Wiese are the defensive leaders, but he said defense has also been a collective effort.

"Zach Mensink is the heart and soul of our defense," Williams said. "He's a little bit dinged up, a little tear in his meniscus that he's playing through. He's a good plug linebacker, a good-sized kid, 225 pounds. He makes an awful lot of tackles for us.

"We're not relying on one guy to make all the plays. We don't have gaudy defensive stats. We've got a lot of guys with 25-30 tackles. I think that says an awful lot about the team defense we're playing."

This will be the Huskies' seventh trip to state. In 1982, they were the then-Class 2A runner-up. They also were runners-up in 1998 in 4A and in 2012 in 5A. Owatonna won the 2013 5A championship, blanking Brainerd 24-0. Last year, Owatonna lost in the 5A semifinals to eventual champion Elk River 19-7.

"They're very, very good," Warriors coach Ron Stolski said. "I think the quality of their defense is lost in those gaudy offensive stats. They're prolific. They have an outstanding running back, a big offensive line, an excellent quarterback.

"They're primarily a senior team. It seems about every two to three years, here they come again with that senior team. They have good receivers. They're well-coached, all the things you would expect out of a final four team."