"I was scared," the Gophers long snapper said. "My heart was racing. I could have walked up to a kid that looks just like me — blue jeans, decent pair of sneakers and regular jacket and a backpack. That's safe. But I wanted to challenge myself and talk to someone that society would label as dangerous."

Jordahl sought a spiritual experience outside his norm to fulfill a project for his "Youth and Spirituality" class this semester. The project, coincidentally, is compatible with one of the major tenets of new coach P.J. Fleck's ongoing makeover of the Minnesota football program.

While a Gophers win over Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill., would mean Minnesota earns bowl eligibility for a sixth straight season, Fleck has said repeatedly that his ultimate goal is for his players to be "elite" in four areas of life: academic, athletic, social and spiritual.

Fleck — who is 5-5 in his first season at Minnesota, including 2-5 in the Big Ten — understands he ultimately will be judged by wins and losses, but he wants his program predicated on "serving and giving" the community. That's where Jordahl's class project fits in.

Jordahl, a healthy, white, 21-year-old from Perham, Minn., a small town in north-central Minnesota, said he met Lloyd, a 60-something black artist, who has endured health issues and homelessness.

"He was closed off at first and I completely understood that," Jordahl said. "I think he thought that I was a cop, maybe. I was like, 'No. Let me buy you lunch.' I said, 'I want to learn about your life.'"

Jordahl and Lloyd bonded over Chinese food. Jordahl shared how his parents' divorce shook him to his core when he was a freshman at the U.

"He understood that I was OK with being vulnerable, so he opened up to me, too," Jordahl said. "That is one of the most important things that I learned from that. If you really want to connect with a person, you have to put yourself out there first, so they can be like, 'OK. This person is real. This person just told me something secret about their life.'"

Fleck's spirituality changed forever when his newborn son Colton died from heart condition in 2010; that's near when "Row the Boat," Fleck's overarching never-give-up mantra, originated.

"I realized that I have to do something bigger than just football," Fleck said. "We got to take on something bigger than football, but attach it to our platform of football to make an entire culture better."

For Fleck and his program, spirituality doesn't mean religious belief of any particular kind. The point is to believe in something bigger than yourself. For example, the team.

"One of the things that Coach Fleck is very good at is appreciating other cultures and specifically religious beliefs that other people may carry," Jordahl said. "For example, when we have a team meal, we have a moment of silence and instead of saying a (specific) prayer, it's a prayer (for) whoever you believe in, whatever higher power you believe in, if you believe in a higher power. He leaves it open for all types."

Fleck is working to change lingering negative perceptions of players in the wake of last year's sexual assault investigation that resulted in four player expulsions and ended Tracy Claeys' short run as head coach.

"I see the changes as very positive and very necessary," said John Marboe, the U lecturer for the "Youth and Spirituality" class.

Some students in Marboe's class opt to visit a different church or mosque, attend a concert outside their favorite genre or partake in yoga or meditation. What Jordahl did was something Marboe hadn't seen in his four years teaching the class.

But after the requisite paper was written, Jordalh didn't stop meeting with Lloyd. Sometimes he's brought Lloyd a sandwich and an energy drink. Another time, they found compatible music taste in Jimmy Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

Jordahl was sharing the story of his acquaintance with Rob Wenger, the Gophers special teams coach, when Fleck happened to walk by. Fleck then mentioned it at his weekly press conference.

"It's a great lesson of not judging somebody," Fleck said. "And we talk about that all the time in our program. Don't judge yourself. ... Just row. Just be better today than you were yesterday. Don't let all these other outside expectations of people who think what you should become affect you."

The Gophers team meeting room at the Gibson-Nagurski Football Complex has a large sign with details on how to improve "academically, athletically, socially and spiritually." Under spirituality, it reads, "connect with three new people."

"Stepping outside your comfort zone in all four areas helps you change the narrative of whatever that narrative is," Fleck said. "For football players, especially when we walked in here in January, what the perception was, we are not here to change that overnight. We are here to change that by our actions every day of doing the right things."

Leading up to the Northwestern game, Fleck said, "You should never be a better football player than you are a person."

"That quote hit me right in the heart," said Jordahl, a junior who will start a master's program in youth development and leadership next year, with post-college goals to run youth program or work with teachers.

Fleck knows his players won't be perfect, but he wants them to try. The Gophers have routine opportunities to volunteer, with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital a favorite destination. They are hosting a turkey drive for families in need on Thanksgiving after having calls for diapers and canned foods during preseason camp.

"Having a program where every single week there is an opportunity for student-athletes to go do something in the community is, I think, phenomenal," said Jordahl.

Jordahl is taking the initiative. Earlier week, he was kicking around the idea of starting a coat drive to help out people like Lloyd. "He's not the only one in that spot," he said.

