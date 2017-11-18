It was the 2003 Class 2A state semifinals, and Pierz faced Breck, which rostered Liam O'Hagen. The future Harvard QB threw for 406 yards against the Pioneers during a 47-13 defeat of Pierz.

The No. 2-ranked Pioneers look for a different outcome when they face the unranked Jordan Hubmen 2 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Draheim has thrown for 2,935 yards and 32 TDs on 228 of 359 passing.

"We definitely throw the ball around," Jordan head coach Bo Wasurick said. "The way we look at it offensively, we're going to do what we have to do to move the ball. And our quarterback has had a great year. Somebody told me the other day he might have broke a state record for completions in year. We feel like we have a lot of playmakers on the field and we want to get as many of them involved as we can and go for there."

Pierz vs. Jordan

What: Class 3A state semifinal

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Who: No. 2-ranked Pierz Pioneers (11-0), unranked Jordan Hubmen (9-3)

Draheim's top targets are sophomore Ryan Samuelson, who owns 749 yards and 14 touchdowns on 37 catches, and junior Ryan Friedges, who has 66 receptions for 615 yards and five scores.

"I just learned that when you get to the state tournament you can request film on every single one of your opponent's games," Pohlkamp said. "That's 10 or 11 games and who has time to watch that much film? Well, I have some really fired up assistant coaches who have been watching film left and right. I've gone through four and a half (films) and I'm getting sick of them.

"But their quarterback throws the ball really well. He's very accurate. They're three wides on one side and two on the other. They run the screen game really well. They run their back just enough to keep you honest."

Tarig Smith leads the Hubmen's rushing attack with 685 yards and 12 TDs, but opponents have outrushed Jordan 1,803 to 986 this season.

That should play into Pierz's strength.

The Pioneers rushed for 296 yards against Proctor in last week's 42-13 state quarterfinal victory at Brainerd.

In the Pioneers' first 10 games, they outrushed opponents 3,053 to 938.

"They wouldn't do it if they didn't do it well," Wasurick said. "It presents challenges and everybody has what they hang their hat on. What they do, they do really well. I think we have a decent plan put together so we're pretty excited about Saturday from that standpoint."

While this is Pierz's fourth-straight state semifinal and fifth-straight state tournament, this is Jordan's first state appearance since 2012 and fifth overall.

The Hubmen enter Saturday's game with a 9-3 record, with two of those losses coming to state-qualifying teams.

"Our regular season we play four 4A teams and four 3A teams," Wasurick said. "We feel like it prepares us and gets us a lot of work against some outstanding teams. Waseca, if they wouldn't have run into Marshall, is one of the better 4A teams in the state. Marshall, yes they ran into South St. Paul, but Marshall is an outstanding team. And then we played Fairmont and ended up playing them twice.

"That definitely got us prepared. Our schedule got us to play a lot of different types of teams during the season. We can't say that we've taken an easy road."

Jordan knocked off the third-ranked Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers 42-41 in the Section 2-3A finals in overtime. They then eliminated No. 4-ranked Fairmont 20-13 in the state quarterfinals. It's not lost on the Hubmen they could also defeat the No. 2-ranked Pioneers and No. 1-ranked St. Croix Lutheran to win the state title.

"This is my second year here, so as a program we're newer," Wasurick said. "Definitely in the state scene we are a newer program. Deservedly so we should be ranked below everybody else. So we do have a little bit of that underdog mentality.

"We play a little different style of football than others do. That's sometimes looked at as a little weird or quirky. We throw the ball a little bit more, but at the same time we have a running back who does a great job. Defensively, we're a very physical football team.

"We do talk to the kids about it. We have an opportunity to do something pretty special this year."

Jordan was the No. 3-seeded team in Section 2. The Hubmen outscored opponents 33.5 to 24.1.

"Paynesville threw the ball. Melrose threw the ball. Eden Valley-Watkins throws the ball," Pohlkamp said. "We've played against teams that throw the ball and we've had success against them. Now we're going to see a really good passing team. We might add another defensive back and maybe dare them to run, but we can come up quick and tackle, though.

"He's in the shotgun so you don't get a whole lot of pressure on him because he gets the ball off really, really quick, but they do run a ton of screens to wide receivers, running backs and tight ends. They have a bunch of screens that seem to go big for them."

Reese Kapsner led Pierz's offense against Proctor with 152 yards rushing and three TDs. He's rushed for 821 on the season. Jalen Jansen is close behind with 789 yards and fullback Carson Huls has 520 yards rushing.

"Glencoe-Silver Lake runs the wishbone like we do and they had some success against them," Pohlkamp said. "They scored 40-some points against them. We feel that we can run the ball on them, but like I said, their quarterback has put up big numbers and it's inside, too."