At the midpoint of the regular season, Brainerd was 2-2 after 45-6 and 6-0 losses to St. Cloud Tech and Sauk Rapids. The Warriors have won seven straight since the loss to Sauk Rapids and carry a 9-2 record into their 5A semifinal matchup against the Owatonna Huskies at 7 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"If ever the word process has meaning, I think it really applies to this team," Stolski said. "Coming in we didn't have a lot of experience—we had some good athletes—and that it may take some time. We knew we were going to be generally undersized but that isn't going to change.

"I really credit our coaching staff a lot. Our coaching staff hung with it. One of my things is that's why we coach. Our job is to try to help these kids get better. If these kids didn't like football, they wouldn't be out. You take what you have and you just stick with things."

The Warriors returned a throng of talented skill players this season headed by North All-Star running back Charlie Geraets. The senior has rushed for 1,946 yards (5.7 per carry) and 23 touchdowns. He's averaging 31.2 attempts per game. Geraets has also averaged 28 yards on kickoff returns and has taken one to the house.

Brainerd vs. Owatonna

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Last meeting: The Huskies beat the Warriors 24-0 in the 2013 Class 5A state championship game

Twitter: @bertsballpark

Radio: KLIZ-AM (1380)

Web stream: www.brainerdradio.net.

Warrior stats: At www.mnfootballhub.com and www.minnesota-scores.net

Tickets per session: $14 adults; $9 students Brackets and results: At www.mshsl.org Streaming: Semifinals will be streamed live by GrandStadium at www.prep45.com. One-day viewing pass $10.95; three-day pass $23.97

Max Zimmerman and Joe Klang complement Geraets. Zimmerman has contributed 320 yards and four TDs, Klang 287 yards and two scores.

Sam Miller, who played some at quarterback last season as a sophomore, started the first five games, threw for 587 yards and five TDs and ran for 122 yards. He has not played since suffering a shoulder injury in Game Five at Becker.

Miller was replaced by senior Joe Stolski, who has passed for 332 yards and three scores and run for 190 yards and two TDs.

Max Boran leads a talented receiving corps with 19 catches for 356 yards and three TDs. Pat Gervenak has 13 receptions for 209 and a TD and Mike Bostrom, 12 for 206 and four scores.

An offensive line of Hunter Erickson, Jason Jennette, Hunter Anderson, Nate Bessingpas, Ryan Peterson and Brett Hague has developed into a dependable unit helping Brainerd average 30.3 points and 363.5 yards a game.

On defense, Isaak Hines, Hunter Erickson, Morgan Gibson and Garret Gardiepy have helped the Warriors allow an average of 21.6 points.

Senior Luke Johnson, the team's leading tackler, heads the linebackers. Taylor Ludwig, Braden Kramer and Zimmerman round out a hard-hitting position group.

The secondary is led by safety Brady Anderson's eight interceptions and Boran's five picks. Tanner Stenglein and Gervenak complete the secondary.

Klang is averaging 38.7 yards per punt. Zach Henke has converted one of two field goal attempts and 30 of 37 extra-point kicks.

"This is really a fun bunch of kids," Ron Stolski said. "The locker room sounds like a kindergarten class. They're just chatting, having fun, singing in warmups, but when it's time to go to work these kids go to work.

"They embrace strength. Even though we might be a little undersized, I think this team has really grown physically. We lift twice a week. It's a high-intensity, go-after-it lift. The kids embrace it. I think that gives them the confidence that they can play. Look at the size of our defensive backs—they're not very big, yet they're pretty physical. I just think the process is coming to fruition."

Ron Stolski said another thing this team has embraced is the notion of taking one play at a time, believing in the game plan and having poise in challenging situations.

"One of my favorite quotes by Hemingway is, 'Now is not the time to worry about what you don't have. Now is the time to do with what you have,'" Ron Stolski said. "Even though we suffered a pretty key injury to Sam Miller, and other kids here and there have missed a little bit of time, the team hasn't faltered and I give credit to the kids for that."

Owatonna coach Jeff Williams is impressed with Geraets and the 9-2 Warriors.

"Geraets is obviously unbelievable," Williams said. "To carry the ball 100 times the last two games, pushing 150 over the last three, obviously he's a tough kid, a workhorse, and his yards per carry are still outstanding. It's one thing to rush 50 times for 140 yards, but when it's 50 times for 250 that's pretty impressive. He's awfully, awfully good.

"We've been impressed with Joe Stolski's progression at quarterback. We have no idea who we ultimately will see (at quarterback) Saturday. Joe seems to be getting better each game. We're impressed with Brainerd's lines, offensively and defensively, and their linebackers are lights out. We're really impressed with (the linebackers') play-making ability. We're going to have to get hats on those guys. They seem to clean up absolutely everything.

"It's really hard to get a big play on Brainerd."