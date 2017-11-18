Pierz defeats Jordan 55-26 in semifinal at US Bank Stadium
The Pierz Pioneers take to the field to celebrate after defeating Jordan 55-26 in the Class 3A state football semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Pierz fans cheer on the Pioneers in the Class 3A state football semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Pioneers led 48-12 late in the third quarter.
The day's schedule was running about 45 minutes behind - delaying the start of the Pequot Lakes Patriots' Class 3A semifinal and the Brainerd Warriors' Class 5A semifinal.