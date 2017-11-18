Search
    Patriots fall 45-7 at state

    By Pete Mohs, Publisher Today at 8:54 p.m.
    St. Croix Lutheran defeated Pequot Lakes 45-7 in the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Pequot Lakes Patriots trailed St. Croix Lutheran Academy of West St. Paul 21-0 at halftime of the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

    Mike Stern rushed for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Crusaders.

    Receiver Austin Young had six catches for 148 yards and a score for the Patriots, who finish 9-3 overall.

