Patriots fall 45-7 at state
St. Croix Lutheran defeated Pequot Lakes 45-7 in the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Pequot Lakes Patriots trailed St. Croix Lutheran Academy of West St. Paul 21-0 at halftime of the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mike Stern rushed for 135 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Crusaders.
Receiver Austin Young had six catches for 148 yards and a score for the Patriots, who finish 9-3 overall.