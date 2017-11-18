Patriots fall 45-7 at state

The Pequot Lakes Patriots trail St. Croix Lutheran Academy of West St. Paul 21-0 at halftime of the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Photo by Pete Mohs

St. Croix Lutheran defeated Pequot Lakes 45-7 in the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Pequot Lakes Patriots trailed St. Croix Lutheran Academy of West St. Paul 21-0 at halftime of the Class 3A state semifinals on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.