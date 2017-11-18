Havelka completed 22 of 26 attempts. He threw for four scores in the first half, at the end of which Owatonna led 28-6.

Brainerd pushed the Huskies in the second half as it began to open space for running back Charlie Geraets. The senior standout finished with 310 yards rushing on 39 carries and scored twice.

Max Zimmerman and Joe Klang scored the other touchdowns on short runs in the second half for Brainerd which finished 9-3.

Havelka's favorite targets were Dalton Kubista and Alex Raichle. Kubista finished with four catches for 192 yards and three scores. Raichle added five catches for 157 yards and three TDs.

Owatonna (11-1) amassed 637 total yards to the Warriors' 369.

Complete game story and photos in Sports Monday.