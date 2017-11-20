With the Brainerd Warriors slowing Williamson somewhat in the semifinals of the Class 5A state tournament Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Huskies turned to the arm of quarterback Abe Havelka who responded by throwing for 453 yards and seven TDs as Owatonna scored a 56-28 win over the Warriors.

Havelka's TD passes ranged from 12 to 85 yards.

"If teams try to shut down Jason, it's tough to cover our wide receivers in space," Havelka said. "When they can make any catch on the field, it's pretty awesome to have that. If teams take away the pass, then Jason's going to get that ball again and show them what he can do."

Dalton Kubista finished with four catches for 192 yards and three scores. Alex Raichle added five catches for 157 yards and three TDs. Owatonna, which scored on seven straight possessions from the second to the fourth quarter, amassed a 637-369 edge in total yards. All but 10 of Brainerd's total yards came on the ground.

Williamson finished with 131 yards rushing, but other than a 52-yard TD run Brainerd limited his effectiveness.

"The irony is this year we've been a pretty good pass defense team," Warriors head coach Ron Stolski said. "Give credit to Owatonna. We didn't get much of a rush. Occasionally when we did they threw underneath, so it wasn't one of our better nights playing pass defense, but we sure played the run well."

Charlie Geraets finished his Warrior career with his most productive game of the season. He carried 39 times for 310 yards and scored twice. Limited to 68 yards in the first half, Geraets erupted for gains of 42, 35, 40 and 21 yards in the second.

"I think their defense got a little tired," Ron Stolski said. "Then we went to a 2-back (set). I think sometimes we outcoach ourselves. In the first half, we were in some exotic formations and Owatonna had an 8-man front. When we went to a 2-back, then things started to happen."

Geraets agreed: "Like coach said I think they did get tired at the end. The second half I think we came out with more fire and made some plays."

Trailing 28-6 at the half, Brainerd made a game of it in the second half. But each of the three times the Warriors scored in the second half, Owatonna countered. The Huskies outscored Brainerd 28-22 in the second half.

"We've been in a couple games like this this year where we've been able to score points, but we've struggled getting off the field defensively, and most of the time it's been with the pass, big plays," Owatonna coach Jeff Williams said. "Tonight, Geraets was hitting our flank on sweeps. We lost our right outside linebacker early in the third quarter. That was a setback for us. They were able to get to our linebackers.

"Geraets obviously is a game-breaker type of back. He's a good football player."

Williamson's 52-yard TD run opened the second-half scoring and put the eighth-ranked Huskies up 35-6.

But ninth-ranked Brainerd started to awaken as Max Zimmerman ran for a 3-yard score, five plays after Geraets gained 42 on fourth down. Geraets then caught the 2-point conversion pass from quarterback Joe Stolski.

Havelka threw a 14-yard TD to Kubista on the next possession and Owatonna's lead was 27 points.

Geraets galloped 40 yards for a score on the next series and the Warriors sliced the lead to 21.

On the next possession, Havelka's TD pass to Raichle covered 64 yards.

Joe Klang ran for a 6-yard score on Brainerd's second-to-last possession, but Havelka wasn't through as he tossed a 35-yard score to Raichle.

"We needed to make some throws," Ron Stolski said of the second half, "and we said 'Let's get one, then work on getting another one.' And we knew we needed a turnover or two.

"We said at halftime 'They're a very good team. We may not be able to get all the way back, but we did say we're playing hard enough, we're just not playing well enough.' There is a difference."

Owatonna built a 22-point cushion after one half as Havelka threw for four scores and 243 yards. He and Kubista connected for a 52-yard TD just 73 seconds into the game and again early in the second quarter on an 85-yard bomb.

Geraets' 2-yard TD run in the second quarter accounted for the only Warriors points in the half.

Raichle and Noah Budach caught 25- and 12-yard scoring passes from Havelka to close out the first half.

The loss ended Brainerd's season with a 9-3 record and snapped a 7-game win streak.

"It was a great season," Geraets said. "I think our team really stepped up from the beginning. I think it's great way to end it at U.S. Bank."

Owatonna 7 21 21 7—56

Brainerd 0 6 15 7—28

First quarter

O-Dalton Kubista 52 pass from Abe Havelka (Josh Nelson kick) 10:47

Second quarter

O-Kubista 85 pass from Havelka (Nelson kick) 10:42

Brd-Charlie Geraets 2 run (kick fails) 6:15

O-Alex Raichle 25 pass from Havelka (Nelson kick) 3:01

O-Noah Budach 12 pass from Havelka (Nelson kick) 1:03

Third quarter

O-Jason Williamson 52 run (Nelson kick) 7:55

Brd-Max Zimmerman 3 run (Geraets pass from Joe Stolski) 5:14

O-Kubista 14 pass from Havelka (Nelson kick) 3:30

Brd-Geraets 40 run (Zach Henke kick) 1:28

O-Raichle 64 pass from Havelka (Nelson kick) 0:43

Fourth quarter

Brd-Joe Klang 6 run (Henke kick) 10:45

O-Raichle 35 pass from Havelka (Nelson kick) 8:14

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Brd 57-359, O 35-184

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Brd 3-14-0-10, O 22-26-0-453

Total offense: Brd 369, O 637

Fumbles-lost: Brd 2-0, O 0-0

Individual leaders

Rushing: Brd-Joe Stolski 4-(-1), Charlie Geraets 39-310, Max Zimmerman 5-13, Joe Klang 8-46, Bryce McConville 1-(-9) ; O-Abe Havelka 10-23, Jason Williamson 22-131, Ethan Walter 1-4, Mitch Wiese 1-4, Alex Raichle 1-22

Passing: Brd-Joe Stolski 3-14-0-10; O-Abe Havelka 22-26-0-453

Receiving: Brd-Max Boran 2-5, Pat Gervenak 1-5; O-Noah Budach 7-63, Williamson 4-27, Alex Raichle 5-157, Dalton Kubista 4-192, Wiese 1-1, Noah Malo 1-13.

