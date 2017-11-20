"After a long process and tons of emotions, my family, coaches and I have decided it is in my best interest to de-commit from the University of Minnesota," Armstrong wrote in a tweet Monday morning. "With that being said, I will now be committing to The University of Virginia to further my education and athletic career! I will be shutting down my recruitment."

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior from Shelby, Ohio, Armstrong is a dual threat to pass and run who has led his team on a deep playoff run.

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said Sunday on WCCO-AM that the Gophers are looking at quarterbacks from high schools and junior colleges to fill the 2018 class. He also said Minnesota might sign more than one QB to a scholarship.

For the first time, recruits are able to sign national letters of intent during a new early window from Dec. 20-22 as well as on the traditional first Wednesday in February, which this year falls on the 7th.

Armstrong, who committed to Minnesota last February, was suspended for three games at the start the season because he attended an offseason party where alcohol was served. He told coaches he did not drink and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Fleck has been vocal about changing the culture in the Gophers program and has suspended several players this season for undisclosed reasons.

Without Armstrong, Minnesota's recruiting class now has 23 pledges and has dipped to 36th in the nation, seventh in the 14-team Big Ten, according to 247sports.com's composite list.

Here are five of the quarterbacks Minnesota has pursued in recent weeks:

• Holton Ahlers measures 6-foot-3, 235 pounds and is a dual threat from Greenville, N.C. He has given an oral commitment to East Carolina and has 14 offers, including North Carolina State and Georgia.

• Matthew Baldwin is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds and runs a pro style offense in Austin, Texas. He committed to Colorado State and has 14 other scholarship offers, including Ohio State.

• Vic Viramontes stands 6-2, weighs 230 and is a dual-threat from Norco, Calif. He went to Cal and transferred to Riverside (Calif.) City College. Six schools have offered, including Kansas and UNLV.

• Brevin White is 6-2, 185 and played a drop-back style in Lancaster, Calif. He has committed to Princeton and had about 13 offers, including Washington State.

• Zach Wilson, 6-3 and 185, is pro-style quarterback from Draper, Utah. He is committed to Boise State and has nine other offers, including Syracuse.