Vikings' Riley Reiff ready for return to Detroit

"It'll be weird," Reiff said.

The offensive tackle left the Lions as a free agent last March to sign a five-year, $58.75 million contract with the Vikings. On Thanksgiving, he will be back in Detroit.

Reiff is looking forward to the game. Although the Lions put little effort into re-signing him, he insists he doesn't have revenge on his mind.

"It'll be fun," he said. "I met a lot of good friends and a lot of good people there and they're a really good team. We're going to have to come in there and play tough because they're a tough team. It's an NFC North game, and they're going to be ready. It'll be fun playing on Thanksgiving, too. It has a special meaning (in Detroit)."

Reiff has played in four of the NFL's annual Thanksgiving Day games in Detroit, including last year when the Lions beat the Vikings 16-13.

"It's a big deal," he said. "They embrace it there. I love playing on Thanksgiving. It's a big crowd, a big stage. ... They've got good fans. They get that stadium rocking. But we've got a goal to go up there and get a W."

Minnesota has won six straight games and leads the NFC North with a 8-2 record. The Lions are 6-4 and need to win to stay in the race.

As the left tackle, Reiff has played a big role for the Vikings. Minnesota quarterbacks have been sacked just 10 times this season, and once in the past five games.

Last year, opponents recorded 38 sacks against the Vikings.

"The level that Riley is playing at now is a pretty high level," offensive line coach Tony Sparano said.

Reiff was Detroit's left tackle for four years after being taken out of Iowa with the No. 23 pick in the first round of the 2012 draft. After the Lions drafted Taylor Decker in 2016, he was inserted at left tackle and Reiff was moved to the right side.

When Reiff became a free agent, the Lions were content to let him leave and signed free agent Ricky Wagner to take over at right tackle.

"I've moved forward from that," Reiff said.

Reiff has become the most pivotal piece in a revamped Minnesota offensive line. Head coach Mike Zimmer made him one of six captains before the season and he's a candidate to make his first Pro Bowl.

"He's just a good steady leader. He leads by example," said guard Joe Berger. "He does things right and he works his tail off. He's a great addition. The O-line kind of goes the way he goes."

The Lions beat the Vikings 14-7 on Oct. 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium; Reiff chatted with a number of former teammates before and after that game. And while he won't admit to having any extra incentive to beat Detroit, Berger believes he does.

Berger is a 13-year veteran who previously has faced his former teams.

"Any time you go back and play your former team, you want to win maybe a little bit more than a regular game," he said. "I don't know if you prepare differently, but it definitely feels better at the end when you can jump on the bus with a win."

