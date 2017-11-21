Commentary: Geraets set new standard for Warrior running backs

Included in Day's senior year was what remains one of the top individual games in Minnesota State High School League football history and certainly the greatest single game in program history. On homecoming Oct. 4, 1996, he rushed for 461 yards (a state record at the time) and scored seven TDs in a surreal 76-51 victory against St. Cloud Apollo.

I still have the stat sheets from that game. I added, subtracted, multiplied and divided those sheets multiple times to make sure my totals were correct.

That night Day scored on runs of 16, 75 and 14 yards—in the first quarter, at the end of which Brainerd led 32-21. He scored on a 64-yard burst in the second quarter and on runs of 5, 57 and 29 yards in the second half.

In the first quarter alone, he gained 171 yards. He had 265 at the half and 401 after three quarters.

Day helped Apollo and the Warriors combine for 85 points in the first half, 1,248 total yards, 51 first downs, 18 touchdowns and 471 return yards.

Brainerd's 741 total yards that night bettered the previous state record at the time. The teams' combined total of 127 points erased another state record at the time. Apollo led 45-40 at the half.

Day's feat was witnessed by one of the largest crowds in Warrior history, which was estimated at 5,000.

Warriors head coach Ron Stolski said, "Enjoy this because you will never see anything like this again in your life" to nearby Warriors on the sideline that night.

I've never seen a single Warrior game close to that 1996 homecoming night, but this fall I had the opportunity to watch Charlie Geraets, who has supplanted Day as the standard that future Warrior running backs will be measured.

This fall, Geraets supplanted Day as the program's all-time leading rusher. A workhorse and a battering ram, Geraets posted career totals of 4,046 yards on 690 attempts (5.9 per carry) and scored 46 touchdowns.

This season alone, he rumbled for 2,256 yards, the No. 2 single-season Warrior total behind Day's 2,354. Geraets' stamina and durability were almost incomprehensible, averaging 31.8 carries a game and, as far as I know, he never left the field. Against St. Louis Park in the state quarterfinals, he rushed 55 times.

At the news conference Saturday night after Brainerd's 56-28 loss to Owatonna in the Class 5A state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, someone asked Stolski what it was like to coach a player like Geraets.

"It's been my pleasure, my joy," Stolski replied. "Frankly, he's an inspiration because I've never seen him in practice, or in games, ever doing anything but everything he can. You don't see that with high school athletes very often.

"If you ask Charlie to block, he blocks. If you ask Charlie to run, he runs. He's a modest, humble back, a back that not very many people have seen because he's better in the fourth quarter than he is in the first. I think we saw that again tonight."

In the loss to Owatonna, Geraets racked up the highest single-game total of his career with 310 yards on 39 carries. He showed the state he's one of the top backs in Minnesota, if not the best, this season.

I don't know why, but when I was watching him sweep around left end for a 40-yard score in the third quarter Saturday I thought what a shame it is that Geraets is not even among 11 finalists for Mr. Football, an honor Day won in 1996. Charlie belongs among those elite 11, but omissions like this happen when a committee is making a subjective decision.

Fortunately, Geraets has been selected to play for the North team in the Minnesota Football Showcase, the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star Game, Dec. 9 at U.S. Bank Stadium. And I would hope he will make the annual Minnesota Vikings All-State High School Football Team.

Being the modest, unassuming young gentleman that he is, Charlie will tell you he couldn't have accomplished what he did this year without the help of backfield mate Max Zimmerman, who was often the lead blocker that Geraets followed into space. He also will tell you he couldn't have done it without a quality offensive line consisting of Hunter Erickson, Jason Jennette, Hunter Anderson, Nate Bessingpas, Ryan Peterson and Brett Hague.

While it's true Geraets needed blocking to flourish, what made him a special back on the field was his ability to gain several yards after contact. He rarely went down unless he was tackled by a group. He made opposing defenders pay when they tried to tackle him one on one.

And he hardly ever fumbled. Stolski recalls Geraets fumbling once in his last two varsity seasons. One of those, Stolski said, was a mishandled exchange between Charlie and the quarterback.

My hope is, other than in the All-Star Game, we haven't seen the last of Charlie Geraets. He will make some college team awfully glad that he's wearing their jersey.

And, if a college program isn't interested in recruiting him, it's their loss. They will be making the same mistake as the Mr. Football Committee.