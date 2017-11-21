College Football: 3 Raiders named to NJCAA all-region team

Jackson, a 6-foot, 217-pound sophomore linebacker from Minneapolis, made his mark defensively for the Raiders. He totaled 43 tackles, including 32 solo stops, while helping lead CLC to the Eastern Division regular-season title. Jackson also had two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, while also picking up four sacks and averaging 4.3 tackles per game. He and the Raiders ended their season in the Eastern Division semifinals with a 32-21 loss to Northland.

Crowell, 5-10, 194-pound sophomore running back from Livonia, Mich., put together several strong outings in 2017. He averaged five yards per carry and was a major factor in helping CLC to an 8-2 overall and 4-1 division mark. Crowell scored 10 touchdowns and had 178 rushing attempts. His total rushing yardage was 888 and he also had three receptions for 76 total yards.

Loch, a 6-2, 223-pound sophomore defensive lineman from Belgrade, tallied 43 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He helped lead a Raider defense that held all but one opponent to 21 points or less.