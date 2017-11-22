State Football: Pierz fan bus, state tickets available until 3:30 p.m. Wed.
Tickets and a fan bus sign up for Saturday's Prep Bowl final between the Pierz Pioneers and St. Croix Lutheran Crusaders are available in the Pierz School District Office.
The fan bus leaves at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. Cost of the bus ride is free, but students must purchase a $9 ticket to get into U.S. Bank Stadium.
Tickets for the game will be on sale until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, in the district office. Cost is $14 for adults and $9 for students.
Fans are asked to visit the district home page for more spectator information.