Prep Bowl: Familiar foes face off in 3A Final

But this clash of Titans started when both programs were in Class 2A. The year after Pierz won its first state title in 2004, the Pioneers traveled to West St. Paul for the Section 4-2A championship game. Pierz defeated St. Croix 69-20 to return to the state tournament.

The next year, Section 4-2A once again featured the Pierz vs. St. Croix matchup. This time the Crusaders topped Pierz 28-13.

After Pierz captured its second state title in 2015, these two teams squared off again in the Class 3A semifinals. Pierz fell to the Crusaders 35-28.

Class 3A Prep Bowl

Who: Pierz Pioneers (12-0) vs. St. Croix Lutheran Crusaders (12-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium

Last meeting: St. Croix beat Pierz 35-28 in last year's state semifinals

Television: KSTC

Saturday marks the fourth time these two schools, separated by 111 miles, will play each other in a playoff game. This time it's for a state title.

"(St. Croix) was a junior team last year with (Mike) Stern at running back, and that big wide receiver (Garett) Maag and their tight end and I think they had three linemen who were juniors," Pierz head coach Leo Pohlkamp said. "We knew Pequot (Lakes) had a really good team because we scrimmaged them and we figured New London-Spicer would have a good team in our section, but we always knew St. Croix would be in the finals. You figured it.

"But we tell the kids we prepare just like we always do. Are we better than last year? It's hard to compare, but I'd like to say our line is better because we have three starters back. (Alec) Lochner, (Tyler) Kunstleben and (Taylor) Marshik all played in that game last year. We watched that game film and I know they can all do better."

In a press conference following his team's state semifinal victory last Saturday, St. Croix head coach Carl Lemke said Pierz is better this year.

""They're just a good football team," he said. "Their offensive line is as good an offensive line as I've seen. And then they have the speed in the backfield with those two halfbacks. Their quarterback is a veteran and he handles that offense so well. They have some nice receivers. They just don't make mistakes and they do everything so precisely.

"They're just a great football team."

This is St. Croix's eighth state tournament and seventh straight. It's the Crusaders fourth Prep Bowl final. St. Croix is 2-1 in Prep Bowl games, losing last year to Rochester Lourdes.

This is Pierz's third Prep Bowl. The Pioneers are 2-0 in its two previous appearances. This is their 14th state appearance and fifth straight. Pierz has advanced to state every year since moving up to Class 3A.

"I think Pierz has more consistency with athletes," Lemke said. "We have high years and low years. From that standpoint, but I think we both have the same basic philosophy of running the ball and having good hard-nosed football inside. It starts inside. I think that's the same for both of us."

Both teams are 12-0 with convincing wins in the first two rounds of the Class 3A Tournament. Pierz eliminated Proctor 42-13 and Jordan 55-26 to reach the Prep Bowl. St. Croix dispatched Rochester Lourdes 61-29 and Pequot Lakes 45-7 to create the matchup.

"We played them last year and we were down 35-7," Pohlkamp said. "We did not stop their running game, but I think we're a little better defensively. We have to tackle better as a team than we did last year."

Stern leads the Crusaders' rushing attack as he has more than 1,500 yards after rushing for 135 yards and three touchdowns in the state semifinal game.

James Chernohorsky added 51 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Jonathan Liesner rushed for 59 yards and threw for 154.

His top target was 6-foot-5 wide out Maag, who caught five passes for 131 yards and a score.

"How many high school teams can get a defensive back to match up with Maag just because of his height,?" Pohlkamp asked. "We're going to put Ben Herold on him because he's taller at 6-1, 6-2 and then at some points we're going to have to give him some help over the top because he's just that good.

"If they didn't have him, you still have enough concern with their veer option."

Both offenses are averaging more than 40 points a game. Pierz owns Class 3A's best ranked defense as it is allowing just 8.8 points per game. St. Croix is no slouch, which they proved in last week's semifinal round as they held the multidimensional Patriots to just seven points. The Crusaders are allowing 17.5 points per game.

"We have to play position football," Lemke said. "You can't key on anybody so you have to play position football and cover the field. They put three guys at the hole very quickly. You are always outnumbered because you have to play the whole field.

"It's just hard-nosed football and that of course is what Leo is all about up there. They've been doing that for years and they're awesome at it."

Junior Reese Kapsner is 10 yards shy of 1,000 for the season. He's scored 15 TDs. Jalen Jansen is right behind with 861 yards and 17 scores and fullback Carson Huls has 564 yards and 10 TDs.

Ben Herold has 16 catches for 343 yards and two TDs, while Cohlton Boser accounted for Pierz's only competition in the semifinals with his 24 yard TD catch. That gave him seven catches for 143 yards and three scores on the season.

"People talk about how good their offense is, which it is, but their defense is just as good," Pohlkamp said. "Ask Pequot. St. Croix's quickness and speed on defense is pretty good. They are solid.

"I asked Dave (Rocheleau, Pierz's offensive coordinator) 'Are you looking for weaknesses like I am? I'm not finding any.' Usually when you look at a team on film you can spot some tendencies like a left tackle comes off the ball high and he's standing up. We see a lot of studs on that St. Croix team. That's for sure."