The No. 2-ranked Pioneers dominated the line of scrimmage to pave the way for Jalen Jansen to rush for 178 yards and two touchdowns and Reese Kapsner for 128 yards and three scores. Those numbers were enough to frustrate the top-ranked Crusaders and lead Pierz to its third Prep Bowl title and its second in two years.

Pierz has now won a state title at the Metrodome, TCF Bank Stadium and U.S. Bank Stadium.

"The offensive line has been practicing hard all year and they've been getting the job done," said Jansen, who surpassed 1,000 yards for the season Saturday. "You couldn't ask for any better line."

Jansen said the group's nickname was the "Honey Badgers" and the five linemen and two tight ends created some sweet holes for the three-man backfield. Junior fullback Carson Huls added 50 rushing yards.

Pierz 34, St. Croix 21

Key: Pierz forced eight fumbles and rushed for 328 yards

Overall: Pierz finshes 13-0, StCL 12-1

"This year was the seniors," said Kapsner, who also surpassed 1,000 yards for the season Saturday. "The seniors just led the way and the line makes holes and good things happen."

Senior tight end and linebacker Cohlton Boser got things rolling in the second half when he recovered a St. Croix fumble on the Crusaders' 31-yard line late in the third quarter. Three plays later, Kapsner scored from 10 yards out for a 28-14 Pioneers lead.

It was Boser's second fumble recovery of the game and his third caused turnover in Pierz's last two games.

Boser and junior Luke Girtz led the Pioneers with 12 tackles each. Boser added a half-sack.

"Coming into the game, we knew we had to stop them," Boser said. "Nobody had really stopped them all year and that was the big thing. If they don't score—we win. Our line created pressure by getting to the quarterback early. That was how we were able to get pressure on them and force them to make decisions really quick and I was just there to help out."

St. Croix's next possession ended with a Kapsner fumble recovery at the St. Croix 35. Kapsner scored from a yard out eight plays later for a 34-14 Pierz edge with 4:47 left in the game.

Crusaders senior back Mike Stern scored from a yard out for the final score, but St. Croix looked poised to make it a game after its opening drive of the second half.

The Crusaders covered 75 yards on 14 plays to cut Pierz's halftime lead to 21-14. The drive ate up 7:56 of the third quarter and was highlighted by quarterback Jonathan Liesener's legs. On third and 8, he rumbled 23 yards. On fourth and 3, he gained 11 yards to set up a 21-yard TD pass to Garett Maag.

"That drive brought life to the team," Liesener said. "It was a big momentum booster in the game, I think. Coming out and being able to have that success to start the third quarter after a hard-fought first half."

St. Croix outgained Pierz 389 to 351 despite Pierz's first-half domination. The Crusaders' eight fumbles tied a Prep Bowl record set in 1987 by Silver Lake.

"Turnovers are always big," said Pierz head coach Leo Pohlkamp. "I want to believe we only lost one fumble in 12 games this year and that's pretty amazing. We needed to get turnovers against a team like that and we got them. We were just opportunistic on their misplays."

After a scoreless first quarter, Jansen and Pierz's run game exploded. The senior halfback scored on runs of 52 and 49 yards. Those scores bookmarked Kapsner's 38-yard TD run as Pierz put up 21 second-quarter points for a 21-7 halftime edge.

Jansen's first TD was set up thanks to a Terryl Scholl fumble recovery that gave Pierz the ball at its 33. Four players later, Jansen burst through the mass of linemen and sprinted 52 yards for the score.

Pierz then forced a Crusaders' punt and four plays later Kapsner scored from 38 yards.

St. Croix answered with a 58-yard sprint off tackle by senior James Chernohorsky to cut Pierz's lead in half.

But just two plays later, Jansen hit the right side of Pierz's offensive line and broke free for a 49-yard score.

Jansen rushed for 157 yards on 11 carries in the first half alone. Kapsner added 88 yards on 12 carries as Pierz outgained St. Croix 262 yards to 154.

"We saw that coming in that they were extremely physical and had a great offensive line," St. Croix Lutheran head coach Carl Lemke said. "Their two backs find the holes. We're used to all year one guy tackling a back. That didn't happen today. We needed three or four guys to tackle their backs because they were so elusive. They just have a great ability to move the ball."

Both teams suffered two first-half turnovers, but only Pierz could capitalize on the Scholl fumble recovery. Pierz almost turned Boser's first fumble recovery into a touchdown near the end of the half, but a holding penalty brought back a Kapsner score.

"Physically, they didn't allow us the line of scrimmage," said Lemke. "But then you put that together with obvious mistakes that we made. And I said that we were so consistent and didn't make those in the last 12 games. So you put that together and it's just tough to stay with a team like Pierz."

St. Croix 0 7 7 7 —21

Pierz 0 21 0 13—34

Second quarter

Prz-Jalen Jansen 52 run (Preston Rocheleau kick) 8:25

Pierz-Reese Kapsner 38 run (Rocheleau kick) 4:50

SCL-James Chernohorsky 58 run (Rafael Rehme kick) 2:52

Prz-Jansen 49 run (Rocheleau kick) 2:07

Third quarter

SCL-Garett Maag 21 pass from Jonathan Liesener (Rehme kick) 4:06

Fourth quarter

Prz-Kapsner 10 run (Rocheleau kick) 11:22

Prz-Kapsner 1 run (kick failed) 4:47

SCL-Mike Stern 1 run (Rehme kick) 2:19

Team statistics

Rushes-yards: Prz 48-328, SCL 49-282

Pass comp-att-int-yds: Prz 1-7-1-23, SCL 5-12-0-107

Total offense: Prz 351, SCL 389

First downs: Prz 18, SCL 16

Fumbles-lost: Prz 1-1, SCL 8-4

Penalties-yards: Prz 3-30, SCL 5-88

Possession time: Prz 24:15, SCL 23:45

Third-down Conv: Prz 5-8, SCL 4-12

Fourth-down Conv: Prz 0-2, SCL 2-4

Individual leaders

Rushing: Prz-Jalen Jansen 16-178, Reese Kapsner 20-128, Carson Huls 10-50, Preston Rocheleau 2-(-28); SCL- James Chernohorsky 13-108, Mike Stern 19-94, Jonathan Liesener 12-84, Garett Maag 1-1, Nehemiah Hammick 3-24, Stephen Kletscher 1-12

Passing: Prz-Rocheleau 1-7-23; SCL-Liesener 5-12-107

Receiving: Prz-Kapsner 1-23 ; SCL-Stephen Kletscher 2-22, Maag 2-84, Thiago Carvalho 1-1

