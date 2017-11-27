Prep Bowl: Owatonna dethrones defending 5A state champion

The Huskies, 5A champions in 2013 in the final game of the Metrodome era of the Prep Bowl, received a record-tying performance from junior running back Jason Williamson. The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder rushed for 213 yards on 23 carries and scored five touchdowns. He scored another touchdown on a 67-yard kickoff return early in the second quarter that lifted the Huskies into a 14-all tie at the time.

The Huskies (12-1) accumulated 441 total yards of offense, including 303 on the ground. Williamson accounted for 334 all-purpose yards: 213 rushing, 54 receiving and 67 return yards.

Class 6A

MINNEAPOLIS—Eden Prairie added another championship trophy to its football program's already-rich legacy with a 38-17 victory over Minnetonka in the Class 6A title game Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Eagles scored two second-half touchdowns to squelch Minnetonka's halftime momentum en route to winning a state-best 11th championship.

Senior running back Solo Falaniko led a balanced Eden Prairie rushing attack with 90 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown. Senior all-purpose standout Antonio Montero chipped in 58 rushing yards and scored on three short touchdown runs, including a 1-yarder early in the fourth quarter that gave the Eagles (13-0) a 21-point advantage.

Nine-Man

MINNEAPOLIS—Spring Grove completed an historic season with a 32-0 victory over Nevis in the Nine-Man championship game Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The victory completed an undefeated season for the Lions (14-0). Senior running back Cullen Patterson rushed for 124 yards on 17 carries to pace a Lions attack that averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Junior quarterback Alex Folz contributed 112 yards on 18 carries. He also completed 16 of 22 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.

Class 1A

MINNEAPOLIS—Minneota won the Class 1A championship for the third time in the past four seasons with a 28-13 victory over Wabasso in the title game Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings' latest championship came on the strength of their running game that accounted for 338 of the team's 372 total yards. Senior running back Isaac Hennen was Minneota's standout with 291 rushing yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns. His two fourth-quarter touchdowns snapped what had been a 13-all deadlock early in the fourth quarter.

Class 2A

MINNEAPOLIS—A record-tying performance helped send Caledonia to a 57-6 victory over Pipestone in the Class 2A championship game Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Senior quarterback Owen King accounted for six touchdowns—five through the air and one on the ground—to power the Warriors (13-0) to an undefeated season and a third consecutive Class 2A crown.

King, who completed 18 of 28 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns, powered the Warriors to their sixth state championship since 2010. His six combined touchdowns tied a Prep Bowl record.

Class 4A

MINNEAPOLIS—The Academy of Holy Angels, Richfield, won the Class 4A championship for the first time in three tries with a 14-0 victory over Cloquet Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Senior wide receiver Ryan Mazurek caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from senior

quarterback Joseph Heimbold in the first quarter, and junior tailback Thomas Shelstad added a 1-yard scoring run in the third to spur the Stars (12-1) to the school's first football championship.