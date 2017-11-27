Vikings QB Case Keenum: 'I'm not looking over my shoulder'

That might be perplexing to some considering Keenum has led the Vikings (9-2) during their seven-game winning streak and has them three games clear of the second-place Detroit Lions (6-5) in the NFC North with five games to go.

But with the beloved Teddy Bridgewater waiting in the wings, it seems Keenum has little margin for error. While it's become the weekly story at Winter Park, here's one person who isn't focused on the outside noise: Case Keenum.

"I'll be honest, man, I don't catch Coach Zimmer's press conferences," Keenum said during The Rich Eisen Show on Monday, Nov. 27. "... There's a lot of people's opinion out there, and I'm not saying Coach Zimmer's opinion doesn't matter; I'm saying, like, the media and what happens there, a lot of that stuff is kind of white noise to me.

"I come in, I trust what my coaches say and coach me up to do, and when it comes down to it, I want this football team to win," he added. "(It) doesn't matter what my role is, what they say my role is; whatever it is, I'm going to come in and be the best ... that I can be."

Eisen continued to prod Keenum about the fact that Bridgewater, healthy after recovering from a catastrophic knee injury, is right behind him on the depth chart.

"He was the guy who they went to the playoffs with," Eisen said. "You're not looking over your shoulder as you play football?"

"No, I'm not looking over my shoulder," Keenum said. "Every time you go out there, you've got to prove yourself."

Keenum then flipped the script on Eisen, who got his start at ESPN and has worked for NFL Network since 2003.

"Every time you do a podcast, Rich, you've got to prove yourself," Keenum said. "I'm sure there's 100 people out there behind you that want your job, too. Are you looking over your shoulder? ... There's people out there that want your job and they're doing everything they can to do that."

Eisen played along for a little bit before conceding, "I don't quite like the tables being turned on me."

In 10 games this season, Keenum has completed 66.1 percent of his passes for 2,476 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions.

"I know there's a lot of people that want to be 1 of the 32," Keenum said. "I don't take it lightly. I don't dwell on that. I don't think it makes me a better football player to look over my shoulder. I just work on doing what I can do, and being the best that I can be, and letting all that stuff work itself out."

Keenum will talk to members of the media at Thursday's practice.