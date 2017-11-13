Men's College Hockey: McLain scores 3 goals in weekend series

McLain tallied twice in Saturday's 5-2 win over Lake Superior State. Friday, he scored in the third round of a sudden-death shootout, as Bowling Green earned an extra point after skating to a 2-2 tie.

The Falcons ((5-3-3 overall, 4-1-3-2 WCHA) hit the road for the final time in the 2017 campaign next weekend as they travel to Mankato to face Minnesota State Friday and Saturday in WCHA play.