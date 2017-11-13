Truth is, Boudreau has been down this road before, so he knows there's no reason to freak out with more than 60 games left to play.

Two years ago with the Anaheim Ducks, Boudreau's team stumbled to a 1-7-2 start, including five shutout losses. They were in last place in the Pacific Division, and left for dead by many because they trailed first-place Vancouver by 10 points.

Yet the Ducks managed to fight back, rattling off 18 wins in 20 games at one point, to win their division.

"We stayed the course," Boudreau explained. "We felt like if we continued to play the same way, eventually the pucks weren't going to hit the post, they were going to go two inches inside, and they started to do that. ... We didn't panic. That's what we're trying to do here."

Boudreau said he had a long talk with his team last week, using the 2015-16 Ducks team as a point of reference. His message seemed to resonate within the locker room.

"We all remember that," Devan Dubnyk said. "You know, that was pretty crazy, and they were able to come back. He told us that no goals were going in back then, they were hitting posts, and nothing seemed to be going their way, and they stuck with what they were doing and what they believed in and eventually those pucks started to go in.

"It's kind of a similar situation for us. We have to stay with it and believe the bounces are going to start going our way."

"It's always good to have those reminders," added winger Jason Zucker. "We also have to realize where we're at, too. We can't just say, 'The Ducks did it a couple years ago.' We need to make sure we're stepping up our game and playing the way we need to."

A day after Boudreau's talk, the Wild earned a 3-0 win over the Canadiens in Montreal. They followed that with a 1-0 win over the Flyers in Philadelphia.

"We have to stay with it and keep playing our game," defenseman Matt Dumba said. "You know, trust the process, and eventually things will start to go our way."

Boudreau said he has liked his team's effort over the past two games. That said, he knows firsthand that it takes a lot more than a couple of consecutive wins to turn things around.

"You look at past experiences and the way situations were handled and act accordingly," he said. "Hopefully we get the same result."

Home and home

The Wild will play the Flyers again on Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at Xcel Energy Center. Asked whether he likes the home-and-home set up, Boudreau said, "It doesn't matter. You have to play them twice either way. Sometimes it's the luck of the draw."

Boudreau added that he hopes the Wild can build on the success they had to close out a weeklong road trip.

"Usually the first game after a road trip doesn't go good for the home team," the coach said. "It was good we had that extra day off (on Monday), so maybe they got all their stuff done with their families that they needed to get done yesterday."

Shutout streak

Dubnyk will more than likely get the opportunity to put his shutout streak against the Flyers. With back-to-back shutouts, he hasn't allowed a goal in 135 minutes, 5 seconds of play.

"Well, the last two games he's been very good," Boudreau said. "We will keep our fingers crossed that he gets on that run that he did last year. He has prove that when he's on top of his game, he's one of the best goalies in the world."

