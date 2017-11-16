With perennial leading scorer Ally Smith having graduated, Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors head coach Jim Ernster said in the preseason that scoring will be more of a collaborative effort this winter.

That's the scenario that unfolded in Tuesday's season opener as three Warriors collected three points apiece and two others registered a pair each in an skillful 7-1 victory over the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks at Essentia Health Sports Center.

Abby Pohlkamp, Gabbie Smith and Sophie Robinson collected three points apiece. Pohlkamp scored the season's first goal and added another in the middle period. Gabbie Smith scored in the first period and added two assists. Robinson tallied two goals and one helper.

Cheyenne Abear potted two goals and Grace Schulte collected two assists as BLF outshot the Lumberjacks 39-12. The Warriors led 16-8 in faceoffs won and marked up 16 quality scoring chances to CEC's three.

"That's got to be our approach," Ernster said of scoring. "If we try to just do it by a person every night, it's just not going to happen. If you watched the game, you saw how lethal we are, line after line after line. I thought our defensemen were solid. They made great passes.

"It really was enthusiastic to see the play of those younger defenders. They've obviously been asked to step up and play a much bigger role this year, girls that didn't have a ton of ice time last year. They played with poise. If they can continue to do that, we will continue to get a little bit more crisp coming out of the zone with our defensive zone coverage.

"Tonight was just Day One of a grand experiment for 24 more games."

One of the experiments Tuesday was senior Nicole Schultz getting the nod in net over three-year starter Olivia King. In only her second varsity start, Schultz credited Warrior defenders for keeping the Lumberjacks' shots to a minimum.

"I think they did pretty good," Schultz said. "They got the puck out when they needed to."

Ernster thought Schultz's performance was solid in making 11 saves.

"That's a big situation for her, getting the first start of the season," he said. "The plan is that's going to be (goalie coach) Toby Kvalevog's deal. He runs the goalies. I have a ton of trust in him.

"From what he's told me, we're going to rotate. If somebody jumps up and steals the job, then that happens, but right now the plan is to rotate for the foreseeable future."

Pohlkamp, Gabbie Smith and Abear thrust the Warriors into a 3-1 lead after the first during which BLF outshot the Lumberjacks 12-6.

Pohlkamp opened the scoring with a sharp wrister at 5:50. Cloquet's Kiana Bender tied it about 4 1/2 minutes later with a wrister that beat Schultz stick side.

Seventy seconds later Gabbie Smith tallied from in front for a 2-1 BLF edge. Abear then delivered a pretty scoring play, darting down the ice, tucking the puck between a defender's skates, dashing in and flicking a backhander past CEC goalie Elise Lund.

Pohlkamp buried her second goal 84 seconds into the second period on a putback of an Emma Smith shot. Robinson's power-play score made it 5-1 BLF at 11:01 of the second.

In the third, Abear tallied for the second time at 6:19. Robinson banked in her second goal off the crossbar with 16 seconds to play.

"(Assistant) coach Carl (Sneep) said whether it was the first shift of the game or when it was 6-1 our effort was still there," Ernster said. "That's what we have to rely on, just our tenacity. When other teams step onto the ice we want them thinking 'I hate playing against Brainerd. That's what it's got to be for three periods."

Cloquet-E-C 1 0 0—1

Brainerd/LF 3 2 2—7

First period: BLF-Abby Pohlkamp (Marre Welinski) 5:50; CEC-Kiana Bender (Tenley Stewart) 9:24; BLF-Gabbie Smith (Pohlkamp, Sophie Robinson) 10:34; BLF-Cheyenne Abear (Grace Schulte, Taylor Larson) 14:59

Second period: BLF-Pohlkamp (Emma Smith, Gabbie Smith) 1:24; BLF-Sophie Robinson (Gabbie Smith) ppg 11:01

Third period: BLF-Abear (Jenna Nieman, Schulte) 6:19; BLF-Robinson 16:44

Shots on goal: BLF 12-12-15--39, CEC 6-3-3--12

Goalies: Brd-Nicole Schultz (11 saves); C-Elise Lund-(32 saves).