UMD gets Mikey Anderson back for Miami series

Anderson is good to go, according to head coach Scott Sandelin, for this weekend's NCHC series against Miami in Oxford, Ohio. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, and 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Anderson has missed the last three games with an upper body injury after taking a pair of illegal hits on Nov. 3 at St. Cloud State. Despite being in the stands since then, Anderson is fourth on the team in scoring with three goals and four assists. He's second among UMD defenseman in scoring behind freshman Scott Perunovich (one goal, seven assists).

"You saw how he played before he got hurt. He didn't play like a freshman," Sandelin said of Anderson. "He gives us a lot of stability there (on defense). For us he's another guy that can play on the right side as a lefty and that's important since we don't have a lot of righties. It's just nice to get some bodies back and give us more depth back there, too."

Sophomore wing Joey Anderson — Mikey's older brother — and freshman wing Nick Swaney were ruled out Wednesday by Sandelin. Both are back skating and practicing with the team, but in a limited fashion. They suffered upper body injuries on Oct. 28 at Maine and have missed the last four games.

Senior center Avery Peterson and sophomore defenseman Jarod Hilderman returned from injury last weekend against Western Michigan. UMD played minus five players on Nov. 4 at SCSU.

"It's never fun having injuries, especially the amount we've had this early in the season is tough," Mikey Anderson said. "We have a lot of trust in (Dr. Susan Hoppe) that she is doing the right things to get us back on the ice. They want what's best for us. We're all trying to listen to them to get back as soon as we can."

Sandelin signs five during fall period

After bringing in a pack of youngsters this fall, Sandelin is now looking at an older group of incoming freshmen for the 2018-19 season.

All five players who signed National Letters of Intent with the Bulldogs during the fall period will come to UMD at least a year removed from high school and with at least one full season of experience in the Tier I United States Hockey League.

There's another pair of brothers in forwards Jackson and Noah Cates of Stillwater, Minn. Jackson, who will be 21 next fall and had previously signed with Michigan Tech, is in his second season with the Waterloo Blackhawks. Younger brother Noah, who will be 19, is in his first full season with the Omaha Lancers.

Noah Cates was taken in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, No. 137 overall by the Philadelphia Flyers.

"They obviously are a bit older with most having a couple of years of junior experience," Sandelin said of his fall signees. "I like what I see in their speed, skill and athleticism."

Joining the Cates brothers is Hermantown, Minn., native Cole Koepke, a forward who is an assistant captain this season with the Sioux City Musketeers. Koepke missed most of last season with the Musketeers with a torn ACL.

Also signing with UMD is forward Charlie Dovorany, who is in his first season with the Tri-City Storm, and defenseman Hunter Lellig, who after playing last season in the Tier II North American Hockey League is now in Waterloo with Jackson Cates.