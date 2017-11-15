"I tend to get in my head a little bit," he explained. "I try to stay focused and not worry and not think too much."

Olofsson, 22, has been rewarded of late, playing in four straight games, and looking like he belongs as the Wild have rattled off three consecutive shutouts heading into the Thursday, Nov. 16, matchup against the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center.

"I'm still trying to get better every day," Olofsson said. "I feel like getting in the lineup and staying in it makes it easier to build off the previous game. I know when I'm feeling good before a game. I just want to continue to stay in and keep helping the team as much as I can. "

Olofsson still hasn't found the stat sheet in 10 games this season. He has, however, made his presence felt in other ways, namely with responsible play in the defensive zone.

He had arguably his best game of the season in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers playing alongside Mike Reilly. That duo was also a part of one of the best shifts of the night, when the Wild held the offensive zone for more than two minutes.

"It was fun to buzz around," Olofsson said. "I think it gave us some energy and gave us a little confidence to put some pucks on net, and we kept that going the rest of the game."

The recent play has impressed coach Bruce Boudreau.

"I thought he was good," Boudreau said after Tuesday's game. "It seems like the more we play the young guys, the better they seem to be getting."

That isn't a coincidence as far as Olofsson is concerned.

"It's been a confidence thing for me," he said. "I think once I get into a bunch of games, I start to know when my body is feeling good. ... I want that to continue."

Power outage

While the mood around the Wild locker room was positive following Wednesday's practice, and rightfully so with the team coming off three straight wins, there is still room for improvement — most notably on the power play.

Through 17 games, the Wild are 8 for 52 (15 percent) on the power play, and 2 for 34 over the past 11 games.

"I think people forget that last season at this time, our power play was lingering toward the bottom and then we went on a tear," Boudreau said. "Not that the same thing can happen every season, (but) this is where we were last season, so there's no reason to think we can't improve upon anything."

He's right.

Through 17 games last season the Wild were 7 for 51 (14 percent) with a man advantage. They finished the season 47 for 224 (21 percent), ninth in the NHL.

"We can't go out there and do it for them," Boudreau said. "You've got to keep preaching the right things and hopefully we're doing that."

Briefly

Devan Dubnyk will get a chance to put his franchise-best shutout streak — 195 minutes, 5 seconds — on the line in Thursday's game. "There's no decision," Boudreau said. "I think pretty well we know who's starting."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.