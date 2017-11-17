"I'm pretty sure he didn't know where he was shooting it," coach Bruce Boudreau said.

Mikko Koivu, whose pass from the corner provided the first assist on the goal and who had the best view, was more generous. "I don't think that was a blind shot," he said.

These days, it seems Zucker could shoot from anywhere on the ice and find the back of the other team's net. Thursday's winner was his team-leading 11th goal and eighth in Minnesota's past five games. He takes a six-game points streak into Saturday's contest at Washington.

"There's no rhyme or reason to it," he said. "I feel like I'm trying to do the right things, taking care of myself and trying to be in the right places, and goals just happen to be popping in."

On Thursday, Zucker corralled a Koivu pass in the slot and, with defenseman Alexi Emelin draped on him and his back to the net, wristed a backhander clean past Rinne with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left to break a 4-4 tie and complete a rally from down 3-0.

Zucker turned around just in time to see it hit the back of the net.

"At that point in the game, a tie game, any shot's a good shot, and you never know if something's going to go in," Zucker said. "So, for me, it was basically just trying to put the puck on net. ... It just happened to come to mind when the puck came to me."

The goal itself was somewhat overshadowed by the size of the Wild's comeback. They were all but dead against one of the best teams in the Western Conference before scoring four goals in the final seven minutes. But Zucker's shot was the kind of surprise skill play that Wild fans believe has been missing from playoff teams that have failed to get past the second round the past five seasons.

"I don't think that was a blind shot," Koivu said. "It happens quick. It's not an easy shot, that's for sure, and if it goes in clean like that, it's obviously almost like a perfect shot, especially on a backhand. But it's all instincts and the way you feel. It happens so quick, you can't really think."

Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk said it was a nightmare shot for a goalie because Rinne was shielded by his defenseman and the way Zucker lifted the puck with his stick.

"When you lose sight of the puck, it's not a nice feeling, and so you go into the mode of trying to make the save based off of your calculations as to what you think is going to happen," Dubnyk said. "There was no way for (Rinne) not to lose the puck the way he picked it up on his forehand."

Marian Gaborik had five 30-goal seasons for the Wild from 2000-09, with a franchise-high 42 in 2007-08. Since he left as a free agent, only Zach Parise (33 in 2014-15) and Jason Pominville (30 in 2013-14) have scored 30 in a season for the Wild.

Zucker is on pace to be the Wild's first 50-goal scorer, although that seems like a tall order for a player whose previous season-high is 21 in 2014-15. Does he pay attention to how many goals he has?

"You always know, of course, but that's the least of my worries," he said. "I want to make sure we're winning hockey games right now."

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.