    Girls Hockey: Booth provides game-winner for Warriors

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 2:09 p.m.

    Lindsey Booth scored the game-winning goal to give the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors a 3-2 victory over Class 1A's eighth-ranked Alexandria Cardinals Friday at the Essentia Health Sports Center in the Central Lakes Conference opener for both teams.

    After Alexandria's Taylor Breitkreutz gave the Cards a 1-0 first-period lead, Sophie Robinson knotted it at 7:30 of the second with an even-strength goal assisted by Marre Welinski and Cheyenne Abear.

    Abear put the Warriors up 2-1 less than three minutes later with an assist from Ella Kalusche.

    Brainerd started the third period on a power play, but Alexandria's McKenna Ellingson scored the tying short-handed goal 29 seconds into the period.

    That set the stage for Booth's game-winner at 9:07 assisted by Olivia Wiskow.

    Goalie Olivia King rejected 18 shots for the Warriors who outshot the Cards 34-20.

    Alexandria 1 0 1—2

    Brainerd/LF 0 2 1—3

    First period: A-Taylor Breitkreutz (Calley Richardson, Marki Oberg)

    Second period: BLF-Sophie Robinson (Marre Welinske, Cheyenne Abear) 7:30; BLF-Abear (Ella Kalusche) 10:13

    Third period: A-McKenna Ellingson (Kristin Trosvig) shg 0:29; BLF-Lindsey Booth (Olivia Wiskow) 9:07

    Shots on goal: BLF 34, A 20

    Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (18 saves); A-Amanda Bittman (31 saves)

    Conference: BLF 1-0. Overall: BLF 2-0. Next: Brainerd/Little Falls at St. Cloud Icebreakers 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

