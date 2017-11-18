Girls Hockey: Booth provides game-winner for Warriors

After Alexandria's Taylor Breitkreutz gave the Cards a 1-0 first-period lead, Sophie Robinson knotted it at 7:30 of the second with an even-strength goal assisted by Marre Welinski and Cheyenne Abear.

Abear put the Warriors up 2-1 less than three minutes later with an assist from Ella Kalusche.

Brainerd started the third period on a power play, but Alexandria's McKenna Ellingson scored the tying short-handed goal 29 seconds into the period.

That set the stage for Booth's game-winner at 9:07 assisted by Olivia Wiskow.

Goalie Olivia King rejected 18 shots for the Warriors who outshot the Cards 34-20.

Alexandria 1 0 1—2

Brainerd/LF 0 2 1—3

First period: A-Taylor Breitkreutz (Calley Richardson, Marki Oberg)

Second period: BLF-Sophie Robinson (Marre Welinske, Cheyenne Abear) 7:30; BLF-Abear (Ella Kalusche) 10:13

Third period: A-McKenna Ellingson (Kristin Trosvig) shg 0:29; BLF-Lindsey Booth (Olivia Wiskow) 9:07

Shots on goal: BLF 34, A 20

Goalies: BLF-Olivia King (18 saves); A-Amanda Bittman (31 saves)

Conference: BLF 1-0. Overall: BLF 2-0. Next: Brainerd/Little Falls at St. Cloud Icebreakers 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.