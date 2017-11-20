Area Girls Hockey: Lightning, Blue Devils fall

Gutzman's goal came on a power play at the start of the third period and was assisted by Alyssa Koslowski and Hayden Boelter.

Goalie Maddie Wahoske made 23 saves for the Lightning, who were outshot 33-19.

Holy Family/Waconia 3 3 4—10

Northern Lakes 0 0 1—1

First period: HF-Lauren Hickey (Taylor Koeppl, Grace Blood) 9:40; HF-Chloe McEnelly (Molly Garin) 10:48; HF-Garin (Blood) shg 13:48

Second period: HF-Bridget Orr (Ellie Erenstien) 2:05; HF-Garin (Lauren Hickey, McEnnelly) ppg 4:17; HF-McEnnelly (Koeppl) 12:13

Third period: NL-Caitlyn Gutzman (Alyssa Koslowski, Hayden Boelter) ppg 0:12; HF-Caitlyn Rock (Sydney Paulsen, McKenzie Lamp) 3:29; HF-Hickey (Blood, Garin) 6:16; HF-Hickey (Blood, Garin) 9:09; HF-Mallory Vacek (Paulsen, Rock) 15:26

Shots on goal: NL 19, HF 33

Goalies: NL-Maddie Wahoske (23 saves); HF-Alex Pellicci (18 saves)

Overall: PC 1-2. Next: Northern Lakes hosts Detroit Lakes 7 pm. Tuesday.

Luverne 5, Prairie Centre 3

SAUK CENTRE—Kylee Hopp, Lupita Mora and Reece Ritter tallied goals for the Prairie Centre Blue Devils in a 5-3 loss to the Luverne Cardinals Saturday.

Hopp's short-handed goal put Prairie Centre up 1-0 at the first intermission. Mora found the net on a power play in the second and Reece netted the game's final goal.

Goalie Mackenzie Och received an assist on Hopp's goal and recorded 20 saves for the Blue Devils, who outshot Luverne 35-25.

Luverne 0 4 1—5

Prairie Centre 1 1 1—3

First period: PC-Kylee Hopp (Mackenzie Och) shg 12:58

Second period: L-Kamryn VanBatavia (Shelby Kracht) ppg 5:40; L-Regan Felt (Rozilyn Oye) 6:40; PC-Lupita Mora (Ally ecker, Reece Ritter) ppg 9:34; L-Claire Baustian (VanBatavia) 13:34; L-Felt (Lexi Henrichs) ppg 16:00

Third period: L-Reghan Bork (Felt) ppg 5:47; PC-Ritter (Gabby Olson) 12:47

Shots on goal: PC 35, L 25

Goalies: PC-Mackenzie Och (20 saves); L-Emillie Bartels (32 saves)

Overall: PC 1-1. Next: Prairie Centre at Marshall 7 p.m. Tuesday.