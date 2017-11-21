Search
    Hockey: McLain scores fifth of season for Bowling Green

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 3:30 p.m.

    MANKATO—Brainerd graduate Mitch McLain scored his fifth goal of the season as Bowling Green registered a 4-1 win at No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato Saturday, earning the Falcons a weekend split against the Mavericks.

    Friday, Mankato outscored Bowling Green 6-1.

    Bowling Green (6-4-3 overall, 5-2-3-2 WCHA) returns home for a seven-game home stretch to close out the 2017 campaign. Next weekend, the Falcons will host former CCHA-rival Miami in non-conference action Friday and Saturday.

