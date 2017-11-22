Girls Hockey: Warriors raise record to 3-0

The Warriors moved to 3-0 overall while the Icebreakers fell to 0-3.

Abby Pohlkamp put BLF on the board in the first period on an assist from Gabbie Smith.

Olivia Wiskow scored on a power play later in the second period on assists from Cheyenne Abear and Grace Schulte. Gabbie Smith finished the period with a goal on an assist from Pohlkamp and Sophie Robinson to give the Warriors a 4-1 lead after two periods.

Emma Booth notched the final goal in the third period on an assist from Kramer.

BLF put 41 shots on net for the game. Nicole Schulz kicked away 16 Icebreakers shots in the Warriors' win.

St. Cloud 0 1 0 - 1

Brainerd/LF 1 3 1 - 5

First period: BLF-Abby Pohlkamp (Gabbie Smith) 11:13

Second period: BLF-Lindsey Booth ppg 1:36; SC-Allie Cornelius (Gabbie Rud) 4:02; BLF-Olivia Wiskow (Cheyenne Abear, Grace Schulte) ppg 12:46; BLF-Gabbie Smith (Pohlkamp, Sophie Robinson) 13:17

Third period: BLF-Emma Booth (Kramer) 6:47

Shots on goal: BLF 41, SC 17

Goalies: BLF-Nicole Schultz (16 saves); SC-Emily Musielewicz (36 saves)

Conference: BLF 2-0. Overall: BLF 3-0. Next: Brainerd/Little Falls vs. Minnetonka at Little Falls 3 p.m. Saturday.