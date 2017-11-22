Area Girls Hockey: Blue Devils shade Marshall
MARSHALL—Kylee Hopp's two goals lifted the Prairie Centre Blue Devils to a 3-2 win over the Marshall Tigers Tuesday.
Lupita Mora scored the first goal in the first period on an assist from Ally Ecker. Hopp's first goal tied the score at two at the end of the second period. She hit the game winner on a power play at the 14:56 mark of the third period.
Mackenzie Och and Isabelle Hovel combined for 28 saves, and the Blue Devils tallied 27 shots on goal.
Marshall 0 2 0—2
Prairie Centre 1 1 1—3
First period: PC-Lupita Mora (Ally Ecker) 12:39
Second period: M-Olivia Peterson (Sydney Mauch/Rachel Van Keulen) ppg 11:36; M-Amaya Strivens (Kaitlyn Timm) 9:52; PC-Kylee Hopp 3:37
Third period: PC-Hopp ppg 14:56
Shots on goal: PC 27, M 30
Goalies: PC-Mackenzie Hoch/ Isabelle Hovel (28 saves); M-1 (24 saves)
Overall: PC 2-1. Next: Mound-Westonka vs. Prairie Centre at Sauk Centre 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Northern Lakes 3, DL 2
BREEZY POINT—The Northern Lakes Lightning edged the Detroit Lakes Lakers 3-2 in a Mid-State Conference game Tuesday.
Northern Lakes improved to 2-0 in the Mid-State and evened its overall mark at 2-2. The Lightning play the St. Paul Blades at Crosby at 1 p.m. Dec. 9.