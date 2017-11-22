"I really didn't know what I was getting into (in Minnesota), but from top to bottom, it was awesome," he said. "It's a great bunch of guys, the organization treats you really well, and the city was great. I really enjoyed it and have nothing bad to say about it. When you win, and have the group that we had, it was pretty cool."

Approaching his 35th birthday next week, Pominville isn't the same player the Wild acquired four years ago and scored 30 goals in his first full season with the team. But he's relishing his new gig as a mentor to a rebuilding team, back in the city where his career began.

"I've always loved it here, and it was always a place I've enjoyed living," Pominville said. "My kids grew up here, my son was born here. If there was a spot I would've liked to have gone to, this was the spot."

Pominville and teammate Marco Scandella were dealt to Buffalo after last season in a salary dump that allowed the Wild to extend the contracts of young free agents Nino Niederreiter and Mikael Granlund. They landed Tyler Ennis and Marcus Foligno from the Sabres in a move that saved a little more than $2 million per year in cap space.

With a fresh start and ample opportunity in Buffalo, Pominville has 13 points in 21 games entering Wednesday's game against the Wild. Scandella has five assists and has arguably become the Sabres' top defenseman.

"Pominville got off to a really good start," said new Sabres head coach Phil Housley of South St. Paul. "He's been terrific and working really hard. ...

"Marco has done a terrific job, as well. He's logged a lot of minutes. He plays in every situation and has brought a great energy to our locker room. He says things at the right time and is a true competitor. It's a pleasure to have him on our team."

Scandella was drafted by the Wild in 2008 and played in 373 games for the team. He became an everyday player in 2013-14 and set career highs the following season in goals (11) and points (23).

There was little surprise for Scandella, though, when he was dealt this summer as the Wild sought salary relief and were willing to part with one of their top five defensemen.

"I definitely knew it was a possibility," he said. "I was just really excited to be in Buffalo. It's a chance for me to improve my game and I'm really excited about the opportunity here. I had a great time in Minnesota. I loved it there and cherish my memories from there and had seven great years there. I learned a lot as a person and a player. I took that all with me here and started a new chapter."

A move to Buffalo meant a larger role for Scandella, 27.

Here, he's relied on as a first-pairing defenseman, enjoying the increased ice time and important role as a veteran on a rebuilding team.

"But it'll be a little weird playing against my old team," he said. "I'm definitely excited about it. It's been marked on my calendar."

