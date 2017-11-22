Swaney, Anderson back in UMD lineup

Top-line wingers Joey Anderson and Nick Swaney are both good to go for the 7:07 p.m. game at Amsoil Arena, according to coach Scott Sandelin. Anderson, a sophomore, and Swaney, a freshman, have both missed the last three weeks with upper-body injuries and their return should give the team a boost, at least depth-wise, Sandelin said.

"Just getting those guys back, our team feels a little bit better, but it doesn't guarantee anything," Sandelin said. "Those guys have to go in and still play and we have to play well as a team. It helps give some lines some more credibility. We have a lot more skill and speed that every team needs."

Swaney and Anderson were both on the Bulldogs' top line — centered by junior Peter Krieger — before going down Oct. 28 at Maine. The line was producing points before injuries broke it up as the three combined for five goals and five assists against Merrimack and Maine.

Swaney, who has two goals and five assists in eight games, was the Bulldogs' leading scorer at the time. He said the line worked so well because of the way all three think on the ice.

"We all have that offensive side, but also we know it starts in the defensive zone," Swaney said.

Anderson took a hard hit in the first period against Maine on Oct. 28 and left the game shortly after. The New Jersey Devils' draft pick and 2017 World Junior Championship gold medalist with Team USA was UMD's third-leading scorer last year with 12 goals and 25 assists. He has just two goals and one assist so far in eight games this season.

Anderson said he's excited to get back in the lineup and hopes his line can pick up where it left off.

"The biggest thing is keeping it simple. That was working for us then," Anderson said. "The success we had when we were out was guys making simple plays and getting pucks to the net."

Even with Anderson and Swaney's return, the Bulldogs remain short of being 100 percent healthy. Junior wing Billy Exell and freshman wing Kobe Roth have been ruled out for Saturday's game due to upper-body injuries.

Exell, a key component on UMD's fourth line, went down Friday at Miami while Roth, who appeared in eight games, was injured last week in practice.