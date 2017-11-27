Boys Hockey: Warriors hope to take step forward this season

"The problem is our section's great," Aus said. "This might be the best Moorhead team ever. (The section) will be a good challenge for us because we want to beat the best. St. Michael-Albertville will be good, Buffalo will be significantly better with a couple of young kids coming in, and who knows about Bemidji with the change in coaches. Roseau, I don't care who they lose, it seems like they're always good.

"It should be a fun winter with us and the (Brainerd/Little Falls) girls team, and not that I have anything to do with that, but it will be cool at our rink because there will be a lot of great hockey night in and night out. It will be good for Brainerd hockey, it will be good for our community."

Brainerd will be challenged immediately as it's scheduled to open Tuesday at Moorhead, last season's Class 2A state tournament runner-up. The Spuds, who beat Lakeville North 4-2 and lost to fifth-ranked St. Thomas Academy 7-4 last weekend, are ranked third in 2A.

--- --- --- --- ---

Brainerd Warriors

Head coach: Dave Aus, 18th year (4 at Brainerd, 14 at Blaine)

2016-17 Brainerd record: 8-0-2 CLC, 15-10-2 overall

Brainerd career record: 37-39-2 (.487)

Captains: Luke Johnson, Matt Fischer, Jack Evans

Assistant coaches: Dave Stengrim, Jake Brandt (goalies), Kurt King, Ryan Sharpe

--- --- --- --- ---

Other foes in the Warriors' first 10 games are Alexandria (ranked seventh in 1A), Benilde-St. Margaret's, eighth-ranked Eden Prairie (third in the 2A state tournament) and defending 2A state champion Grand Rapids.

Also before the New Year is a tournament at Duluth that includes Duluth Marshall, Anoka, Bemidji, Cloquet, defending 1A state champion and top-ranked Hermantown, Roseville and 10th-ranked Wayzata (sixth in the 2A tournament).

"I'm not predicting anything that's going to happen, but last year we were really young. We had a ton of sophomores playing," Aus said. "We go into (Moorhead's) rink in the playoffs and it's tough because they had more experience than we did.

"I like our opportunity this year. I wouldn't bet against us being awfully good at the end of the year. Even in our scrimmage (Nov. 18) the tempo was phenomenal. We played at such a high speed. That's what's going to make us hard to beat. We're capable of playing at a pretty high speed.

"We've got things we need to get better at for sure, but we'll get there I hope."

A position-by-position look at the Warriors:

Goalie

Senior Colin Kleffman returns after splitting time in net with the graduated James Engen. Kleffman compiled a 1.64 goals-against average and .857 save percentage with an 8-4-1 record.

"Kleffman will be given every opportunity to win the job," Aus said. "I really like him. He reminds me of the good goalies I've had in the past for two reasons. One, he's very athletic. Two, he's highly competitive. If I'm going to look for one quality, it would be competitiveness and he has it.

"There are things he has to get better on technically. He's not an overly technical kid, but he gets by with his athleticism."

Backing up Kleffman will be junior Jacob Mitchell who saw 17 minutes of varsity time last season.

"Jacob's really come on. I'm really pleased with him," Aus said. "He's kind of the opposite of Colin. It's not that he's not athletic, and it's not that he's not competitive. In terms of style, he's very technically sound. He's good when he's square to the puck. When he's square to the puck, he's on his game."

Forward

Senior Jack Evans led the team in scoring with 15 goals and 35 points. Senior Matt Fischer was right behind with 16 goals and 31 points. Junior Mason Kruse added 10 goals and 21 points.

Junior Brady Anderson provided five goals and nine points, Junior Will Lundstrom four and eight and junior Nick Hastings two and seven.

"We talked at length this summer about maybe trying to test a couple of (line) pairings, then staying with them through thick and thin because there's going to be some ups, there's going to be some downs," Aus said.

Aus said Fischer and Cruse will play on the first line.

"I think they complement each other because they both can go like Mach 4 once they get going," Aus said. "They're both very creative, both shoot fairly well. They can keep up with each other.

"One of the big things, once Brady Anderson gets back (from football), is figuring out if it will be Brady, Nick or Will who plays with them. Each of those three has different things they're good at. It's just trying to figure out how does it fit best."

Aus believes the second line of Evans and juniors Riley Andres and Wyatt Andres will be equally dangerous and will make the Warriors a difficult team to play against.

"Those guys grew up next door to each other," Aus said. "They shared a driveway, they know each other. They're comfortable enough with each other that if things go wrong they're maybe not afraid to confront the other guy and go 'Hey we need to do this' just because they've been doing it for however long they've been neighbors.

"Riley and Wyatt are pretty easy going guys. Jack is a more dominant personality, and not at all in a negative way. I think those two will be good for Jack and get Jack the puck because Jack's the scorer among the three although Wyatt's gotten better with his shooting."

The third line will include senior Nick Karsnia with whomever isn't on the top two lines. Senior Nate King and sophomores Mike Laber and Jaron Smith will make up the fourth line.

Defense

Aus said the top five will include senior Luke Johnson, juniors Joe Klang and Gavin Andres and sophomores Westin Andres and Christian Kadolph.

"He's been a really nice surprise," Aus said of Kadolph. "Last summer, he was just fantastic in our summer stuff. It's not like he will be our No. 1 guy, but it was a really good find to have him emerge over the summer and fall."

Aus said the other four may form the deepest group of defenders he's ever coached.

"The top four all do things differently," he said. "Johnson's more of a hammer. He's also very intelligent. You only need to tell him something once. Gavin can really shoot and Westin is coming into his own. I think Westin will be a great player before he's done. He does a little bit of everything.

"Klang's a gifted skater. He has unlimited potential."

Warriors roster

Seniors:

Luke Johnson D, Eli Sundquist F, Nate King F, Jack Evans F, Nick Karsnia F, Matt Fischer F, Colin Kleffman G, Jared Marthaler D

Juniors: Will Lundstrom F, Gavin Andres D, Wyatt Andres F, Mason Kruse F, Joe Klang D, Riley Andres F, Brady Anderson F, Jack Olson F, Nick Hastings F, Ben Jones F, Jacob Mitchell G, Donovan Floyd D, Noah Sundberg D

Sophomores: Westin Andres D, Jaron Smith F, Mike Laber F, Jacob Dreitz F, Josh McLain F, Ian Aadland F, Eli Roberts F, Max Wheeler D, Luke Saiko G, Greg Peterson G, Mason Argir F, Cevahn Meyer-Berg D, Colby Watland D, Jameson Folden D, Seth Vagts D, Carter Brau D, Christian Kadolph D, Kaleb Sundquist F

Schedule

Nov 28, at Moorhead 7 p.m.

Nov 30, at Bemidji 7:30 p.m.

Dec 8, at Eden Prairie vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's 6 p.m.

Dec 9, at Eden Prairie 12:15 p.m.

Dec 12, Sartell 7:15 p.m.

Dec 21, at Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Dec 22, Grand Rapids 7:15 p.m.

Dec 27, at Duluth Marshall Tournament

Dec 28, at Duluth Marshall Tournament

Dec 29, at Duluth Marshall Tournament

Jan 2, at Centennial 7 p.m.

Jan 5, Roseau 6 p.m.

Jan 9, vs. Tech/Apollo at SCSU 7:15 p.m.

Jan 11, Moorhead 7:15 p.m.

Jan 18, at Fergus Falls 7:15 p.m.

Jan 19, at Duluth East 7 p.m.

Jan 23, at Sartell 7:15 p.m.

Jan 25, Willmar 7:15 p.m.

Jan 27, at Buffalo 3 p.m.

Feb 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 p.m.

Feb 3, at Roseau 3 p.m.

Feb 5, Alexandria 7:15 p.m.

Feb 8, vs River Lakes at Paynesville 7:15 p.m.

Feb 13, St. Michael-Albertville 7:15 p.m.

Feb 15, St. Cloud Tech/Apollo 7:15 p.m.

Section 8-2A

Feb. 20, Quarterfinals at high seed 7 p.m.

Feb 24, Semifinals at high seed TBA

Feb 28, Championship at Thief River Falls or SCSU or Bemidji 7 p.m.