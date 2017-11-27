Area Boys Hockey: Flyers split season-opening weekend

Marod and Ben Sowada tallied in the first period at the end of which the game was tied 2-2. Filippi scored on a power play in the third. Little Falls goalie Justin Pekula stopped 26 shots.

Little Falls 2 0 1—3

Virginia-MIB 2 1 2—5

First period: LF-Andrew Marod (Mario Filippi) 6:25; V-Jake Seitz 7:34; LF-Ben Sowada (Marod) ppg 9:05; V-Cody Herrmann (Seitz, Nathan Coldagelli) 14:16.

Second period: V-Bailey Bonicatto (Dawson Flatley, Herrmann) 7:04.

Third period: V-Caleb Bialke (Seitz) 6:17; V-Dillon Drake (Seitz) 6:30; LF-Filippi (Lanson Johnson) ppg 10:51.

Shots on goal: LF 25, V 31

Goalies: LF Justin Pekula (26 saves); V-Cam Kreibich (22 saves)

Overall: LF 1-1. Next: Little Falls at Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Little Falls 5, IF 3

INTERNATIONAL FALLS—Mario Filippi and Ben Sowada each slapped in two goals as the Little Falls Flyers opened the season Friday with a 5-3 victory over the International Falls Broncos.

Filippi added an assist and Flyers goalie Justin Pekula made 19 saves. Andrew Marod registered four assists and Sowada two.

Little Falls 1 2 2—5

International Falls 1 1 1—3

First period: IF-Germain (Gonzales, Becvar) 1:07; LF-Filippi (Johnson, Sowada) 12:28.

Second period: LF-Filippi (Sowada, Marod) 5:42; IF-Germain (Gonzales) 9:58; LF-Johnson (Marod, Jennings) ppg 13:01.

Third period: LF-Sowada (Filippi, Marod) ppg 6:36; IF-Kalar (Germain) 13:45; LF-Sowada (Marod) 13:51.

Shots on goal: LF 38, IF 22

Goalies: LF-Justin Pekula (19 saves); IF-Jake Klow (33 saves)