Bowling: Warriors win Central Conference Tournament
The Brainerd Warriors high school bowling team qualified for the state tournament by winning the Central Conference Tournament last weekend.
Brainerd, seeded No. 3, won the title by defeating No. 6 St. Cloud Cathedral 3-0, No. 2 Forest Lake 3-1 and top-seeded and defending state champion Sauk Rapids 3-1.
Brainerd averaged 201 per game. High bowlers for the Warriors were Stephan Johnson with 95 percent fills and Josh Gabrio with 94 percent. Gabrio was selected to the all-conference team.
The state tournament will be bowled at Dec. 2 at Flaherty's in Arden Hills.
In the junior varsity division, Brainerd Blue finished second beating St. Cloud Tech 3-1 and losing to Forest Lake 3-2 in the championship round. Brainerd Blue will participate in the state junior varsity qualifying tournament Nov. 19 at Great River Bowl in Sartell.