Bowling: Warriors win Central Conference Tournament

Brainerd, seeded No. 3, won the title by defeating No. 6 St. Cloud Cathedral 3-0, No. 2 Forest Lake 3-1 and top-seeded and defending state champion Sauk Rapids 3-1.

Brainerd averaged 201 per game. High bowlers for the Warriors were Stephan Johnson with 95 percent fills and Josh Gabrio with 94 percent. Gabrio was selected to the all-conference team.

The state tournament will be bowled at Dec. 2 at Flaherty's in Arden Hills.

In the junior varsity division, Brainerd Blue finished second beating St. Cloud Tech 3-1 and losing to Forest Lake 3-2 in the championship round. Brainerd Blue will participate in the state junior varsity qualifying tournament Nov. 19 at Great River Bowl in Sartell.