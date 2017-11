On their roller skis, the Brainerd Nordic ski team practices Monday on smooth pavement in south Brainerd. Skiing in a pack are Evan Storbakken (left), David Dewey, Emma Storbakken, Gina Wasniewski, Maxim Osborne, Andrew Wasniewski, Callie Knapp, Nick Whiteman, Ben Renner, Atticus Osborne and Grace Erholtz. The first meet of the season is scheduled for Dec. 7 in St. Cloud. Steve Kohls / Brainerd Dispatch