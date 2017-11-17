Dance Team: Warrior alumni competing in college

The Mavericks compete in pom and jazz at the UDA National College Dance Team

Championships in Orlando. Recent team honors include 2014 UDA Open Jazz second place, open pom third place, 2015 UDA Open Jazz third place, open pom second place, 2016 UDA Open jazz national champions and open pom third place.

Davidge is a freshman at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul where she joins her sister, Mackenzie, another Brainerd alum and past captain. Mackenzie is a Tommies captain this season. Nationally ranked since 2004, the UST dance team competes in jazz and hip-hop categories at the UDA National College Dance

Team Championships.

St. Thomas consistently places in the top two in the open division (Divisions II and III), earning national championships in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.