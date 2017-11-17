Dance Team: Warrior alumni competing in college
Former Brainerd Warriors MaKayla Clough and Avery Davidge are continuing their dance careers as members of college teams this year.
Clough is a freshman at Minnesota State University Mankato. She joins Amy Shepherd, another Brainerd dance alum and past captain, on the Mavericks' dance team. Shepherd now serves as a Mavericks team captain.
The Mavericks compete in pom and jazz at the UDA National College Dance Team
Championships in Orlando. Recent team honors include 2014 UDA Open Jazz second place, open pom third place, 2015 UDA Open Jazz third place, open pom second place, 2016 UDA Open jazz national champions and open pom third place.
Davidge is a freshman at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul where she joins her sister, Mackenzie, another Brainerd alum and past captain. Mackenzie is a Tommies captain this season. Nationally ranked since 2004, the UST dance team competes in jazz and hip-hop categories at the UDA National College Dance
Team Championships.
St. Thomas consistently places in the top two in the open division (Divisions II and III), earning national championships in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.