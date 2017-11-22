Dance Team: C-I second, fourth in season opener

"We went against mostly AA schools as most teams don't start competing until December," C-I coach Amy Turk said. "We like getting the first meet out of the way to get starting scores and it helps get the nerves out. The score sheets have changed so we were anxious to see how we would be judged in each category.

"In jazz, the team needs more work on getting the turns in sync but danced beautifully. We ended up with more points than second place but less in rank and rank prevails.

"Our kick was very strong. The dancers showed high energy and little errors. It was very impressive for an early meet and I was extremely happy with the execution."

C-I's junior varsity placed first in jazz and second in kick.

Jazz scores: 1-Waconia, 2-Delano, 3-Rockford, 4-Crosby-Ironton, 5-Holy Family, 6-Foley, 7-Willmar

Kick: 1-Waconia, 2-Crosby-Ironton, 3-Hutchinson, 4-Delano, 5-Holy Family, 6-Rockford, 7-Willmar, 8-Foley, 9-Zimmerman, 10-Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City