What's Up Outdoors: Quiet deer hunting season

Opening morning seemed a little quiet, especially since management tags were given out this year. I was expecting to hear more gunshots. For the first time in many years there were no bucks, not even small ones seen by me or Tammy on the first three days of the season. And as the season went on I was hoping that with the moon going away the big bucks would make a mistake and show themselves. But the season would come and go with nothing worth shooting showing up. That's OK, though. I still have next week and a Montana deer tag burning a hole in my pocket. And if that doesn't work we still have muzzleloader season. And if that doesn't work, I'm going ice fishing.

JAMIE DIETMAN, What's Up Outdoors, may be reached at 218-820-7757.