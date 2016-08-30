Vikings waive TE Leonhardt, eight others

The Minnesota Vikings waived tight end Brian Leonhardt among eight others on Tuesday afternoon as the team inches its way toward the 75-man roster limit.

Minnesota's roster, which currently resides at 80 players, must be reduced prior to the 4 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

Quarterback Brad Sorensen, wide receivers Terrell Sinkfield and Marken Michel, defensive end Theiren Cockran, guard Sean Hickey, defensive end Claudell Louis, Linebacker Terrance Plummer and guard Austin Shepherd were also cut by the Vikings.

Leonardt had seven receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown in 16 games over two seasons with Oakland and San Francisco.

Sorensen was signed by Minnesota on Aug. 20 while starter Teddy Bridgewater and backup Shaun Hill sat out practice with respective injuries. Joel Stave is expected to serve as the team's third-string quarterback.