NFL notebook: Vikings acquire QB Bradford from Eagles

The Minnesota Vikings found their quarterback after losing Teddy Bridgewater for the 2016 season due to a severe left knee injury, acquiring Sam Bradford in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday.

The Eagles will receive the Vikings' first-round draft pick in 2017 as well as a conditional fourth-rounder in 2018, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Vikings announced the deal for Bradford is pending a physical.

With Bradford's exit, the Eagles may start rookie quarterback Carson Wentz against the Cleveland Browns in the season opener if the No. 2 overall pick has recovered from his rib injury. Wentz, if healthy, would get the start over veteran Chase Daniel on Sept. 11, sources told ESPN's Adam Caplan. Wentz suffered a hairline rib fracture during the team's first preseason game Aug. 11.

--The Vikings released defensive tackle Kenrick Ellis, placed three players on the injured reserve list and waived 19 others to get down to the mandatory NFL limit of 53.

Safety Michael Griffin, cornerback Jabari Price and quarterback Taylor Heinicke (non-football injury) were placed on injured reserve.

--The Denver Broncos released Mark Sanchez and the veteran quarterback then signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos later made another move involving a quarterback by signing Austin Davis to a one-year contract.

Sanchez was the odd man out in Denver after Broncos coach Gary Kubiak named Trevor Siemian his starting quarterback. Rookie Paxton Lynch may be the backup, depending on how Davis fits into the Broncos' plans

Last season, Davis played in three games for the Browns, including two starts, and completed 59.6 percent of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions. The Browns lost both games he started. The Browns released Davis last month.

--The Baltimore Ravens terminated the contract of vested veteran running back Justin Forsett, among 20 roster moves made by the team.

Forsett rushed for 641 yards for Baltimore last season with a pair of touchdowns.

Former draft pick Arthur Brown, a linebacker, was waived as was former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds, who is trying to make it in the NFL as a wide receiver.

--Guard Chris Scott of the Carolina Panthers was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2016 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Scott will be eligible to return to the Panthers on Monday, Oct. 3, the day after a game against the Atlanta Falcons.

--The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired cornerback Justin Gilbert from the Cleveland Browns for a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft.

The 24-year-old Gilbert has struggled since being the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft. He appeared in 23 games with three starts with the Browns.

--The New York Jets moved defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson to the reserve/suspended list and kept four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Geno Smith, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg all made it through the cutdown.

--The New York Giants announced 20 roster moves, including waiving quarterback Logan Thomas.

By cutting Thomas, the Giants are staying with their quarterback tandem of Eli Manning and backup Ryan Nassib for the third straight season.

--The Atlanta Falcons reached the 53-man roster by making 11 moves, including placing cornerbacks Akeem King (foot) and DeMarcus Van Dyke (concussion) on injured reserve.

The team also reached an injury settlement with running back Brandon Wilds, while linebacker Tyler Starr will be waived/injured. Cornerback Jalen Collins will be placed on the reserve suspended list for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

--The Green Bay Packers released three-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton. Sitton started 112 of 121 regular-season games and all 13 playoff games he appeared in for Green Bay. He was a Pro Bowler in 2012, 2014 and 2015, and selected second-team All-Pro by The Associated Press in 2013-15.

--Among many roster moves made by the Indianapolis Colts, the team waived seventh-round draft choice Trevor Bates.

Indianapolis placed cornerback Tevin Mitchel, outside linebacker Ron Thompson and guard Hugh Thornton on the injured reserve list.

--The Detroit Lions waived 19 players, released two and placed tight Andrew Quarless on reserve/suspended to trim their roster to the NFL-mandated 53-man limit.

--The Seattle Seahawks acquired safeties Dewey McDonald and L.J. McCray in separate trades while finalizing their 53-man regular-season roster.

McDonald was acquired from the Oakland Raiders for a conditional choice in the 2017 NFL Draft. McCray was obtained from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for an undisclosed draft choice.

Among the players the Seahawks parted ways with to reach the roster limit was former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl guard Jahri Evans.

--The Cleveland Browns signed veteran punter Britton Colquitt and waived punter Michael Palardy.

The Browns had traded punter Andy Lee to the Carolina Panthers last week for a fourth-round draft pick.

--The Los Angeles Rams placed offensive linemen Garrett Reynolds and Darrell Williams on injured reserve, and they also terminated the contracts of linebacker Akeem Ayers and defensive tackle Cam Thomas among their many moves.

---

The Sports Xchange