Vikings sign CBs Roberson, Wilson to practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings signed cornerbacks Tre Roberson and Julian Wilson to the practice squad on Tuesday.

The signings come after starting cornerback Xavier Rhodes suffered a knee injury while stretching prior to last Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. His status for this Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers is still to be determined.

Roberson is in his first season as a cornerback after being a college quarterback at Illinois State. Wilson spent last season on the injured reserve list of the Baltimore Ravens due to a broken leg.

Minnesota also released offensive tackle Carter Bykowski and safety Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.