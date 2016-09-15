NFL: Packers glad to play inside against Vikings

After the teams had to go outside the last two years when they played their annual game in Minneapolis, the NFC North rivals will open the Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

"Well, I got some new shoes this year for the indoor (games) from Adidas," Rodgers said Wednesday. "(I) worked with them in the offseason. I'm really happy about 'em. They look good, but they feel better. It will be nice to put those back on."

Even nicer for the veteran quarterback and his teammates will be playing football again in comfortable conditions. The Packers had to sweat out -- literally and figuratively -- a 27-23 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday in a season opener played with a heat index above 100 degrees.

The Packers are looking to sweep their first two-game road swing to start a season since 1924.

"You know when you're in an (indoor) environment that's controlled like that, we've always had success," Rodgers said. "I know we like to be portrayed as a very tough team, but we have the skill players, and have for years, to be a fast-paced offense. And, the indoor facility over there usually gives us the opportunity to play fast and use our speed."

Before the Vikings vacated the old Metrodome after the 2013 season and moved into the University of Minnesota's outdoor TCF Bank Stadium for two years, Green Bay won three of its last four road games there. The Packers scored 31, 33, 34 and 44 points in those contests.

Now, the Packers are hoping they can turn up the intensity on offense with Rodgers & Co. against a defensive-minded Vikings squad in its swanky new home.

"It's the goal every week," Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said. "Offensively, you like to have as many attempts at the plate as possible. I think it's definitely two teams of contrast. Just going off what they did in (the Vikings' 25-16 season-opening win at Tennessee), they slowed it down. Their tempo (on offense) was slower than I recall in prior years. Whether that's the adjustment they're going through with their offense, really, we'll wait to see. But, offensively, we want to get the ball in Aaron's hands as much as we can."

Perhaps working in the Packers' favor as they look to settle the score with the Vikings for coming into Lambeau Field to close the 2015 regular season and ending Green Bay's four-year reign in the division is Minnesota's unsettled offense.

The Vikings defense scored two touchdowns to outscore the offense in the Week 1 victory over the Titans. And, after starting longtime journeyman Shaun Hill in that game, head coach Mike Zimmer is leaving the Packers' guessing on whether it will be Hill or recently acquired Sam Bradford behind center Sunday.

McCarthy said the Packers are preparing for Bradford to make his Vikings debut after they traded for the former overall No. 1 draft pick Sept. 3 in the wake of Teddy Bridgewater's season-ending knee injury.

Regardless, Rodgers made it clear the Packers aren't taking this rare early-season matchup between the border rivals for granted.

"It's a healthy rivalry," Rodgers said. "They're a very good team, and it's an important game for us, even though it's Week 2."