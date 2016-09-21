WNBA: Lynx's Moore Western Conference Player of Month

MINNEAPOLIS—The WNBA on Tuesday named Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore its Western Conference Player of the Month for September after leading the Lynx to a league-best 28-6 final record and the No. 1 overall seed for the WNBA Playoffs.

This is the second conference player of the month award for Moore this season and the eighth of her career, having been named twice in 2013, three times in 2014 and once in 2015.

Moore has been named Western Conference Player of the Week three times this season, which marks 18 in her career, tying for fourth (with Lauren Jackson) on the WNBA's all-time weekly award list behind Tamika Catchings (22), Tina Charles (21) and Diana Taurasi (19).

Moore averaged 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in seven games in September, shooting 46.5 percent from the floor, 82.4 percent from the line and 57.7 percent from long range. She notched 20 points in five of seven September contests, leading the Lynx in scoring and assists four times.

The Lynx play Sept. 28 at Xcel Energy Center in Game One of the WNBA semifinals on ESPN2.